On Camera, Speeding Car Rams 6 Vehicles In Punjab, Biker Flung Into Air

A collision so strong that it flung a motorcyclist into the air, overturned an e-rickshaw and damaged multiple other vehicles - all in one go.

The incident was reported from Ludhiana's key Bahadurke Road. A speeding Tata Tiago EV suddenly rammed six vehicles - a bicycle, an Activa scooter, a motorcycle, and two e-rickshaws.

Five people were injured in the incident and have been hospitalised. Police action has been taken against the driver.

The accident has been captured on CCTV, with footage showing the horrifying incident. It happened on Thursday, September 24.

The footage shows normal vehicular movement on the Bahadurke Road at around 4:35 pm, just before the accident took place. Suddenly, the Tiago EV approaches at a high speed, colliding head-on with a motorcyclist and a cyclist.

The impact was so severe that the motorcyclist was flung into the air, and he tumbled multiple times before falling on the road about 30 feet away.

The out-of-control car did not stop even at this point. It went on to hit two approaching e-rickshaws and an Activa scooter. One of the e-rickshaws is getting overturned on the road.

Five persons were injured in the accident, including Jatinder Pal Singh, the driver of one of the e-rickshaws that were hit.

Singh claimed that the car was traveling at a speed of approximately 100 to 120 kilometres per hour. He further alleged that the driver of the car was possibly intoxicated.

The Salem Tabri police arrived at the scene upon receiving information and launched an investigation. The driver has also been taken into police custody.