Ludhiana Teenager Dies Near Swimming Pool, No Emergency Facility In Sight

A teenager went swimming with his friends at a pool in Ludhiana. A while later, he passed away, raising questions about emergency medical facilities in swimming pool areas.

The 15-year-old boy, identified as Vansh, died suddenly on August 29 after he went swimming, leaving his family and friends devastated.

According to the family, Vansh, a resident of Bindra Colony in Ludhiana, had been suffering from a heart-related illness for some time and was undergoing treatment at AIIMS Delhi.

CCTV footage has captured the boy's final moments as he sat with his friends beside the swimming pool after coming out of the water, before the situation turned tragic.

The footage captures Vansh sitting near the pool with one of his friends when he suddenly appears to feel unwell. Moments later, while stretching, he loses balance and collapsed to one side.

His friends immediately rushed to help him. The boys also attempted CPR and chest compressions in an effort to save his life.

When he did not respond, they called other people and adults for assistance and tried to revive him. However, their efforts proved unsuccessful.

The incident has now raised questions about the need for adequate emergency medical facilities, trained personnel and quick access to life-saving equipment at swimming pools, particularly in cases involving children and teenagers.