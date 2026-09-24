Professor Grabs Student By Collar, Threatens Him On Stage Over <i> 'Jaldi Bol, Kal Subah Panvel Nikalna Hai' </i> Comment

A college event featuring stand-up comedian Rajat Sood at Nirma University in Ahmedabad took an unexpected turn when a professor grabbed a student by the collar on the stage. The incident occurred during Technofora 2026, the annual technical event organised by the university's Electronics and Instrumentation Engineering department.

A video widely circulating on social media shows Dr Himanshu Patel, identified as head of the Electronics and Instrumentation Engineering department, addressing the audience while reading something from his phone. While Patel prepared to resume his speech, a student shouted a dialogue from Golmaal 3, "Jaldi bol, kal subah Panvel nikalna hai (Speak quickly, we have to leave for Panvel in the morning)."

The professor responded: "Toh nikal le bhai (Then leave, bro)."

Patel, who has been with the university for 26 years, called the student onto the stage with animated gestures. The video shows him pointing at the student and directing him to come forward. When the student approached him, Patel grabbed him in full view of the startled audience.

While holding the student's collar, the professor is heard saying: "What is your problem? I can go up any extent. The day you dare to insult any faculty of the Nirma University campus, you are gone forever."

When quizzed about the incident, Patel said he did not want to discuss the matter, as per a Bhaskar English report.

Check The Viral Clip Here:

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Social Media Reactions

As the clip went viral, social media users were divided over Patel's disciplinary actions. While some users argued he should have addressed the issue privately, others insisted that indiscipline requires penalties.

"As a professor I ,can say that students respect you if you treat them with respect. I'm pretty sure this professor is rude, unnecessarily strict and demands respect just because he is a professor in everyday classes," said one user, while another added: "Professors can't let go of indiscipline. There has to be some penalty."

A third commented: "There's a way to gel with younger generation! Also, if you felt bad, you should handle it professionally. Remember the case where an advocate threw papers on a judge, and he kept his calm!"