Several Injured In Clashes Between 2 Student Groups On JNU Campus

Both student groups at JNU are levelling allegations against each other. (Representational)

Several students were injured after clashes broke out between members of the All India Students Association (AISA) and Akhil Bhartiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) inside the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) campus in the national capital on Sunday night, informed Delhi Police.

Those who sustained injuries are getting treatment at AIIMS, New Delhi.

According to the police, the clashes broke out at around 9:45 pm on November 14.

Gaurav Sharma, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) southwest said that it received the information regarding slogans being raised and apprehension of quarrel was received in Vasant Kunj Police Station, however, no quarrel was found when the police reached on the spot.

"On enquiry, it was learnt that heated arguments took place between two groups of students on account of organising a seminar in a student union hall," the police said.

The police further said that the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) has not lodged any complaint so far.

It further said that ABVP has filed a written complaint and one student affiliated with Left has also lodged a complaint.

"Both the sides are levelling allegations against each other of disrupting their meeting and initiating quarrel by another side. Further, an enquiry is on and legal action will be taken accordingly," it added.

Further investigation is underway.