Advertisement

Amid Death Rumours, Netanyahu's Message For "Brave People Of Iran"

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu sent wishes to Iranians Monday for the upcoming Nowruz holidays, marking the Persian new year, as his country presses its war on Iran.

Read Time: 1 min
Share
Amid Death Rumours, Netanyahu's Message For "Brave People Of Iran"

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu sent wishes to Iranians Monday for the upcoming Nowruz holidays, marking the Persian new year, as his country presses its war on Iran.

"To the brave people of Iran, I wish you, as I do every year a happy holiday season, beginning with the Festival of lights," said Netanyahu, referencing Chaharshanbe Suri, an ancient Iranian festival of light and fire celebrated Wednesday.

"It signifies the age-old belief of the Iranian people that light will triumph over darkness, that good will triumph over evil," he said in English, with subtitles in Farsi.

"This year this holiday has special meaning... I take this opportunity to wish you a happy Nowruz -- a year of freedom. A new beginning of hope to all of you," he added, referring to the holiday that will be celebrated Friday.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Benjamin Netanyahu, Iran War, Nowruz Holiday
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com