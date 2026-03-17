Amid Death Rumours, Netanyahu's Message For "Brave People Of Iran"

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu sent wishes to Iranians Monday for the upcoming Nowruz holidays, marking the Persian new year, as his country presses its war on Iran.

"To the brave people of Iran, I wish you, as I do every year a happy holiday season, beginning with the Festival of lights," said Netanyahu, referencing Chaharshanbe Suri, an ancient Iranian festival of light and fire celebrated Wednesday.

"It signifies the age-old belief of the Iranian people that light will triumph over darkness, that good will triumph over evil," he said in English, with subtitles in Farsi.

"This year this holiday has special meaning... I take this opportunity to wish you a happy Nowruz -- a year of freedom. A new beginning of hope to all of you," he added, referring to the holiday that will be celebrated Friday.

Prime Minister Netanyahu:



To the brave people of Iran, I wish you, as I do every year a happy holiday season, beginning with the Festival of Lights.



It signifies the age old belief of the Iranian people that light will triumph over darkness, that good will triumph over evil. pic.twitter.com/PoY2Mhlg6p — Prime Minister of Israel (@IsraeliPM) March 16, 2026 In recent years, Netanyahu has repeatedly recorded video messages addressed to the Iranian people, and in particular to opponents of the Islamic republic's clerical leadership. In a televised press conference on March 7, the Israeli premier told Iranians that "the moment of truth is approaching" and urged them to free themselves from "the yoke of tyranny" so that Israel and Iran can "return to be brave friends".

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