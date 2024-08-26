Argument Over Sitting On Glass Table Led To Firing Outside Delhi Cafe: Cops

Police said they received a call about a firing at Satya Niketan at 8:48 pm.

A man allegedly fired his gun outside a cafe in a South Delhi neighbourhood on Sunday after he had an argument with the manager over seating on a table, police said.

According to the police, a group of men from north west Delhi's Jahangirpuri had reached Satya Niketan's Love Bites cafe on Sunday night to celebrate a friend's birthday.

At the cafe, the group sat down for dinner but one of them took a seat on a glass table. The cafe's owner Rohit objected to this and a heated argument ensued. This was when one of the men exited the cafe and fired his gun in the air.

Police said they received a call about a firing at Satya Niketan at 8:48 pm. A constable patrolling nearby rushed to the spot and caught one of the accused after a chase. He was identified as Ahmed, 26, who works as a dairy vendor in Jahangirpuri.

Another man, Mangal, who sells footwear, was also detained along with a Mahindra Thar.

Police say all accused have been identified and investigation is underway.

"We have identified all of them and they will be nabbed soon. Further investigation is underway," Deputy Commissioner of Police (southwest) Rohit Meena said.