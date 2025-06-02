Woman Injured After Cylinder Blast Triggers Fire In Delhi's Wazirpur

A fire broke out in Delhi's Wazirpur industrial area, following a cylinder blast early Monday morning. The flames quickly spread and engulfed nearby jhuggis, injuring a woman. Four nearby jhuggis reportedly burned before the fire could be brought under control.

At 7:54 am, the Delhi Fire Service received a report of a cylinder blast in a house in Wazirpur. A fire truck was rushed to the spot. The flames were doused, and the fire was brought under control in an hour. At 8:40 am, the Delhi Fire Service sent a 'stop' message.

"One woman sustained injuries in the incident, and she was provided immediate medical assistance," a fire officer said, as reported by news agency PTI.

The extent of injuries is yet to be ascertained.

A detailed investigation into the incident is underway.

In a separate incident last week, two teenagers were charred to death, while four sustained burn injuries after a fire broke out at an e-rickshaw charging and parking station in Delhi's Shahdara.

On May 25 morning, at around 6:40, fire broke out in a tin shed structure which functioned as a godown-cum-parking and charging station for e-rickshaws, as well as a storage house for sugarcane juice machines in Shahdara's Ram Nagar area.

Five fire tenders were rushed to the site. During the rescue operation, the fire department recovered two charred bodies from the site. The four burned were rushed to Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB) Hospital for treatment.