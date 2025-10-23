24, Including 10 Kids, Severely Injured After Fireworks In House Catch Fire

Twenty four people were severely injured on Thursday after firecrackers stored inside a house in Punjab's Ludhiana suddenly caught fire.

The barrage of explosions led to chaos among people who were inside the premises. Among the people who sustained severe injuries, 10 were children.

Upon being informed, the fire department personnel rushed to the spot to douse the flames. Over half a dozen fire brigade vehicles were involved in controlling the fire.

The Ludhiana Administration was transporting the injured people to the hospital for treatment.

