Advertisement
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World

Punjab Police Busts Babbar Khalsa Terror Module, 2 Arrested From Jalandhar

The improvised explosive device (IED) was intended for a targeted terror attack, DGP Gaurav Yadav said.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
Punjab Police Busts Babbar Khalsa Terror Module, 2 Arrested From Jalandhar
Two operatives -- Gurjinder Singh and Diwan Singh -- have been arrested from Jalandhar (Representational)
Chandigarh:

Punjab Police on Thursday claimed to have busted a Babbar Khalsa International terror module with the arrest of two persons from Jalandhar, and seized an RDX-fitted improvised explosive device along with a remote control.

The improvised explosive device (IED) was intended for a targeted terror attack, DGP Gaurav Yadav said.

"In a major breakthrough against Pakistan's ISI-backed terror network, the Counter Intelligence, Jalandhar, busts a Babbar Khalsa International terror module operated by UK-based handlers Nishan Jaurian and Adesh Jamarai on the directions of BKI mastermind Harwinder Singh Rinda and recovers 2.5 kg IED/RDX and one remote control," the DGP said in a post on X.

Two operatives -- Gurjinder Singh and Diwan Singh -- have been arrested from Jalandhar, the officer said.

An FIR has been registered in Amritsar under relevant sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and the Explosives Substances Act, he added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Punjab Police, Punjab Police Action, Punjab Police News
NDTV News
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com