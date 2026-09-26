Elvish Yadav Gifts Orry Mahindra Thar Roxx, Cheers Him On Khatron Ke Khiladi

Social media influencer and Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav has surprised his friend, entrepreneur and reality TV personality Orry (Orhan Awatramani), with a brand-new Mahindra Thar Roxx. The gesture comes as Orry is winning hearts for his stint on the popular stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 15.

Orry's Instagram Video

Orry shared a glimpse of the new SUV on Instagram, captioning the post, "Bye bye g-wagon hello thar !! This roxx !!" Along with the vehicle, Elvish sent a handwritten congratulatory note wishing him well on the show. The message read, "Orry My guy Khatron Ke Khiladi keliye khub khub badhai, apka bhai Elvish Bhai."

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The surprise has been widely discussed online, with social media users praising the friendship and the thoughtful timing of the gift. For Orry, who has often been seen in the company of celebrities and luxury cars, the Thar marks a shift towards a more rugged, off-road-oriented lifestyle vehicle.

Interestingly, at the time of receiving the gift, Orry stepped out of his Mercedes-Benz G-Class, which had a similar colour to the Thar Roxx.

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Mahindra Thar Roxx

Orry's new Mahindra Thar Roxx is a five-door, lifestyle-oriented derivative of the classic Thar, positioned as a more practical and road-focused alternative to the three-door off-roader. It is available with a 2.0-litre mStallion turbo-petrol engine and a 2.2-litre mHawk turbo-diesel unit. The petrol variant produces up to 177 hp and 380 Nm, while the diesel delivers up to 172 hp and 370, depending on transmission and tune. Both engines can be paired with a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed torque-converter automatic, with rear-wheel drive and 4x4 configurations on offer.

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The Thar Roxx features a longer wheelbase, improved rear-seat comfort, and a larger boot than the standard Thar. It also comes packed with features such as a digital instrument cluster, touchscreen infotainment, connected car technology, and advanced driver assistance features on higher variants. Pricing in India starts from around Rs 12.52 lakh (ex-showroom), with top-spec automatic 4x4 variants is priced at Rs 23.52 lakh (ex-showroom).

Elvish Yadav's reported gift of a top-spec Thar Roxx to Orry places it among the more premium iterations of the model. Based on the clips shared on social media, it appears to be in Nebula Blue. Besides blue, the SUV is also available in Deep Forest Green, Burnt Sienna Brown, Battleship Grey, Tango Red, Stealth Black, Citrine Yellow, and Everest White.