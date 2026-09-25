Jetour T2-Based JSW Combat Spied Next To Mahindra Thar Roxx: Presence Check

JSW Motors' upcoming SUV, widely expected to wear the Combat name (SUV based on Jetour T2), has been spotted testing again, this time alongside a Mahindra Thar Roxx. The photographs, captured by Thar Roxx owner Rohit Patil and shared by Rushlane, offer one of the clearest visual comparisons yet between the two boxy, off-road-inspired SUVs ahead of the JSW model's anticipated launch.

Visual Comparison And Design Cues

Both SUVs share an upright windscreen, boxy silhouette, pronounced wheel arches and a tailgate-mounted spare wheel, aligning them with the growing global trend of rugged lifestyle SUVs. However, the images highlight distinct differences in proportions and detailing.

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The JSW test mule features a broad, relatively flat bonnet and rectangular headlamp housings, contrasting with the Thar Roxx's circular headlights and vertical grille openings. Heavy camouflage still conceals the JSW Combat's grille and bumper, but the overall shape remains recognisable.

At the rear, the JSW prototype carries an enclosed spare-wheel cover, vertically oriented tail-lamps and a substantial bumper. The Thar Roxx, by comparison, retains an exposed spare wheel and more compact rear lamp assemblies, giving it a slightly different visual character despite the shared upright design theme.

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Dimensions And Stance

Using the overseas Jetour T2's quoted dimensions as a reference, the JSW Combat is expected to measure approximately 4,785 mm in length, 2,006 mm in width and 1,870 mm in height. This makes it about 357 mm longer and 136 mm wider than the Thar Roxx, but about 53 mm lower. Interestingly, the Roxx's wheelbase stands at 2,850 mm, which is 50 mm longer than the T2's 2,800 mm. These figures suggest that while the Combat will appear broader and more substantial, the Thar Roxx may offer slightly more interior length relative to its overall footprint.

Indian-spec dimensions could differ slightly from the overseas T2. The photographs provide a useful impression of stance, though parking positions, ground levels and camera angle prevent an exact size comparison.

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Technology And Powertrain Expectations

A notable detail in the spy images is a yellow warning on the spare-wheel cover reading "Caution: Auto Brake, Keep Safe Distance", indicating that automatic braking functionality is being evaluated on the test vehicle. The overseas Jetour T2 offers advanced driver-assistance systems and surround-view cameras, and similar technology is expected to feature in the India-spec Combat. Roof rails, side steps, conventional door handles and alloy wheels are also visible beneath or around the camouflage.

JSW Motors' first own-brand SUV is expected to use the Jetour T2 i-DM plug-in hybrid as its basis. This would give the Combat a different powertrain proposition from the petrol and diesel Thar Roxx, potentially appealing to buyers seeking a blend of off-road capability, on-road refinement and electrified efficiency.

Launch Timing, Localisation And Pricing

The Combat is expected to launch next month, ahead of the festive season, with initial production via local assembly at JSW Motors' plant in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Maharashtra. While the "Combat" name has not been officially confirmed, multiple reports indicate it will be the model's Indian moniker.