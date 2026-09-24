Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z With TFT Spotted At Dealership Ahead Of Launch

Bajaj Auto's ongoing update of the Pulsar range has now reached its performance-oriented NS models. The Pulsar NS400Z has been spotted at dealerships with a new 5-inch colour TFT instrument cluster, similar to the unit introduced on the Pulsar N160 4V and later extended to the Classic Pulsar 125 and 150. The update brings connected features.

New TFT Cluster, Features

The new TFT display is a 5-inch unit with high resolution and good sunlight legibility. It supports both Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity, enabling Bajaj's latest smartphone app to mirror Google Maps navigation on the cluster. For Android users, map guidance continues even when the phone screen is off, a practical advantage for daily commuting and touring. Additional connected features include music control, call and message alerts, and third-party app notifications. The cluster also supports digital document storage for driving licence, insurance and registration certificate, reducing the need to carry physical copies.

Also Read: Mahindra Thar OG Vs Thar Roxx: Engine Options, Power, And Torque Explained

Alongside the display, the NS400Z received updated switchgear to operate the cluster more intuitively. While not officially confirmed, there is a strong possibility that the TFT variants will also offer a lap timer and acceleration timer, aligning them more closely with enthusiast expectations in this segment.

Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z: Engine

The powertrain is likely to remain unchanged. The NS400Z continues with a 349.13cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine producing around 40 hp and 33.2 Nm, paired with a six-speed gearbox and a bidirectional quickshifter. Similarly, the hardware is also expected to be the same as the current model. It will continue with the USD forks at front and a monoshock at the rear end.

Also Read: BMW Teases New Roadster For Launch: Is It F 450 R?

Pricing, Positioning And Launch Timing

The current Pulsar NS400Z is priced from approximately Rs 1.80 lakh (ex-showroom). The addition of the TFT cluster and connected features may lead to a modest price increase, potentially placing the updated NS400Z closer to rivals.

Also Read: Delhi Police Helps Family With Kid, Women Stuck On Flyover, Internet Showers Praise

Bajaj has not yet announced an official launch date or revised pricing, but with units already reaching showrooms, a formal introduction before the festive season appears likely.