BMW Teases New Roadster For Launch: Is It F 450 R?

BMW Motorrad has teased a new motorcycle launch scheduled for October 1, 2026, fuelling speculation that the German brand is set to expand its 450cc platform with a naked roadster. Following the April debut of the F 450 GS adventure tourer, the new model is expected to be called the F 450 R, positioned as a sporty, street-focused sibling to the GS.

Building On The F 450 GS Platform

The F 450 GS, launched earlier this year, introduced BMW's new entry-level platform, replacing the discontinued G 310 R and G 310 GS in the sub-500cc segment. It is powered by a 420 cc, liquid-cooled, parallel-twin engine producing 48 hp and 43 Nm of torque, paired with a six-speed gearbox and BMW's segment-first Easy Ride Clutch (ERC) on the top-spec GS Trophy variant. With a kerb weight of 178 kg, the F 450 GS quickly became a focal point in the mid-capacity adventure segment.

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The teased roadster, if in fact it is the bike based on the same engine, will likely share much of the underlying chassis, but with tuning and ergonomics tailored for urban and sporty riding. A key differentiator will be the suspension setup. The F 450 GS uses a 43mm USD fork with 180mm of travel and a rear monoshock with similar long-travel characteristics. For a roadster, reduced suspension travel and revised damping are likely, prioritising agility and on-road comfort over off-road capability.

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Expected Features And Positioning

While the teaser image does not reveal any details, it confirms the presence of a USD fork, consistent with BMW's premium positioning even in the entry-level segment. It remains unclear whether the new model will offer adjustable suspension or adopt a simpler, cost-effective setup to compete in a more price-sensitive bracket.

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For the Indian market, pricing will be a critical factor. Key rivals such as the Aprilia Tuono 457 Special Edition are priced around Rs 3.99 lakh, while the KTM 390 Duke R costs approximately Rs 3.45 lakh. If BMW positions the F 450 R aggressively, it could start closer to Rs 4 lakh, but brand premium and feature content may push it higher.

Market Context And Launch Expectations

If and when launched in India, the potential F 450 R would give BMW a direct contender in the growing 400-500cc naked segment, where buyers seek a blend of performance, technology and everyday usability. With its twin-cylinder engine, the F 450 R would offer a smoother, more refined character compared to single-cylinder rivals like the KTM 390 Duke, while undercutting larger, more expensive middleweight naked bikes.