BMW That Killed 3 In Mumbai Crash Was In Another Accident. Man Shares Video

The BMW car that flew off a bridge and slammed into a construction site in Mumbai yesterday, killing three young people, was also involved in another road accident earlier this year, people familiar with the matter said. A fourth person who suffered critical injuries is fighting for life in hospital.

Omkar Shirke, a resident of Mumbai, had filed a police complaint after the accident that happened on March 29. His complaint alleged that the BMW rammed the vehicle in which he and wife had been travelling.

Shirke also recorded a mobile video of the accident's aftermath, which has now gone viral on social media. In the video, a young man who allegedly drove the BMW spoke rudely with Shirke and appeared confrontational.

That video from March and the one that showed the BMW falling off the bridge have come into focus now. A CCTV camera had captured the accident.

The black BMW driven by Shanay Falgun Gajjar, 21, was speeding before it lost control, the police said. Along with Gajjar, two more teens - Dhairya Darshit Sheth, 17, and Aditya Jakasania, 18 - were killed.

The fourth man injured has been identified as 23-year-old Aditya Oswal.

The severity of the accident was evident from the extent of the damage to the car. The vehicle tore off through the signboard hanging from the bridge. The roof of the car was pushed inwards, the windshield was shattered and the bonnet was completely destroyed.