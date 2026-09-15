BMW M 1000 RR, R, And XR Nurburgring Editions Break Cover, Limited To 100 Units

BMW Motorrad has unveiled three exclusive "100 Jahre Nurburgring" editions of its M 1000 RR, M 1000 R, and M 1000 XR motorcycles, developed in collaboration with BMW M to celebrate the centenary of the legendary German racetrack. Each model will be limited to just 100 units worldwide and is scheduled to arrive in late 2027.

Shared Design And Equipment Highlights

All three special-edition motorcycles wear an exclusive Nurburgring Green paint scheme, created specifically for the anniversary programme. The fuel tank features a silhouette of the Nurburgring Nordschleife, while the airbox cover carries an anniversary design with an individual "one of 100" marking. Additional visual touches include black rear frames and swingarms, carbon wheels finished with Nurburgring green accent stripes, and seats with an Alcantara look and "100" embroidery.

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Each motorcycle comes with a certificate of authenticity, an M Track package as standard, a Nurburgring anniversary motorcycle mat, and a rear assembly stand with a mounting pin. The M 1000 RR and M 1000 R also receive an M Cover kit as standard, further underlining their track-ready character.

M 1000 RR 100 Jahre Nurburgring

The M 1000 RR edition is the most track-focused of the trio. Its 999 cc inline-four engine has competed in the World Superbike Championship and the FIM Endurance World Championship, and the motorcycle is equipped with an aerodynamic package designed to improve stability and downforce at high speeds. With the M Cover kit included, this edition is positioned as a ready-to-race machine for circuit enthusiasts.

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M 1000 R 100 Jahre Nurburgring

The M 1000 R brings the same limited-edition treatment to BMW's performance naked bike. It combines a high-output engine, race-developed chassis, and advanced electronic assistance systems with the exclusive Nurburgring design. Like the RR, it receives the M Cover kit as standard, allowing owners to prepare the motorcycle for track days while retaining everyday usability.

M 1000 XR 100 Jahre Nurburgring

The M 1000 XR edition adapts the anniversary theme to BMW's sport-touring model. It blends long-distance ergonomics and comfort with performance-oriented technology and the special-edition styling. BMW Motorrad describes it as capable of covering long distances at speed while remaining able to tackle demanding circuits such as the 12.9-mile Nordschleife.

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Availability And Pricing

Each of the three Nurburgring editions will be strictly limited to 100 motorcycles worldwide. BMW Motorrad has not yet announced pricing or confirmed whether any of these special editions will be offered in India. Orders for the global programme are expected to open in October 2026, with deliveries planned from late 2027.