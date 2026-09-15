Chief Minister Vijay Gifts Ajith Kumar Signed Porsche 911 GT3 Cup Model; Check Pics

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and actor C Joseph Vijay has gifted fellow actor and racer Ajith Kumar a signed Porsche 911 GT3 Cup scale model. The gift from the politician came during the Michelin Le Mans Cup round at Silverstone, UK. The gesture, captured in images circulating on social media, has drawn widespread attention for its warmth and symbolism between two leading figures of Tamil cinema.

Personal Gift At Silverstone

The miniature car, a scale model of Porsche's track-only 911 GT3 Cup racer, was presented to Ajith after the two-hour endurance race on September 13, 2026. Encased in a glass display box, the model was personally signed by Vijay with the message: "Priyamudan (With Love) Vijay to my lovely brother Ajith." In the photographs, Ajith is seen shaking hands with Vijay and thanking him for the gift.

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Ajith reciprocated by presenting Vijay with a racing helmet, which he signed with a simple note: "Love Ajith." The exchange followed an earlier, widely shared moment when Vijay was seen running towards Ajith and embracing him at the circuit before the race. Vijay also waved the ceremonial green flag to start the event, marking his official participation in the proceedings.

Race Performance And Championship Standings

Ajith competed in the LMP3 Pro/Am category for Ajith RedAnt by Virage, sharing the No. 16 Ligier prototype with French co-driver Romain Vozniak. The pair qualified eighth in their class, suggesting a competitive weekend. However, the race proved challenging, and the team finished 38th overall, three laps behind the overall winner and outside the points.

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As a result, Ajith RedAnt by Virage did not gain additional championship points at Silverstone and remained on 21 points in the standings. The team's performance contrasted with its stronger qualifying showing, underscoring the demands of endurance racing at a historic venue such as Silverstone.

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Porsche 911 GT3 Cup Car

The Porsche 911 GT3 Cup is a pure-bred, track-only racing machine built exclusively for one-make series such as the Porsche Carrera Cup and other GT3-based championships. Unlike the road-legal 911 GT3, the Cup car is not homologated for public roads. It is fitted with full competition safety equipment, including a welded roll cage, a racing bucket seat with a six-point harness, a fire-extinguishing system, and an FT3 safety fuel tank. The scale model imitates the design of the car with Ajith Kumar's name on it.

At the heart of this car lies a naturally aspirated 4.0-litre flat-six boxer engine, derived from the production 911 GT3 but tuned for racing. In current specifications, the engine produces around 510-515hp and can rev up to 9,000rpm, delivering the characteristic high-revving sound and linear power delivery associated with Porsche's GT lineage. Power is sent to the rear wheels through a seven-speed PDK dual-clutch transmission operated via steering-wheel paddle shifters.