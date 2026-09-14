Sports Car Transformed Into Billboard For Missing Children Gains Attention In China

A man in China has earned praise for turning his luxury Porsche 718 into a billboard that has photos and details of missing children to increase visibility and improve the chances of locating them, the South China Morning Post (SCMP) reported. The car belongs to Du Lin, a 27-year-old native of Hubei province.

Rather than driving his luxury car just for personal enjoyment, Du decided to turn it into a public service campaign. He gathered photos and details of 90 missing children from Baby Come Home, a well-known Chinese volunteer platform that helps families find lost children, and personally designed a custom wrap for his car.

As per the report, Du registered the unique vehicle modification with local traffic police to ensure everything was legal before hitting the road.

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The idea came to him after seeing how people usually passed out missing-person flyers on street corners. He felt that handing out paper leaflets randomly to busy pedestrians was slow and easily ignored. A luxury sports car, on the other hand, naturally grabs attention wherever it goes.

Some even asked his intentions. "The more attention the car receives, the better the chances for more people to see the information about missing children, leading to more reunifications," Du said, as quoted in the report.

He also mentioned that one individual featured in his 90 flyers has already reunited with their family.

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Social media reaction

The news gained significant traction on local social media platforms. "This is the coolest car I have ever seen," one user commented, as quoted in the report.

"I wish more cars could display these flyers, as many children want to come home. I hope fewer cars will need to feature these posters, because that would mean more children have been reunited with their families," another user added, as mentioned.