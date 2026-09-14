Milestone 'Made-In-India': Suzuki Exports 1 Lakh Units Of Fronx, Jimny, e Vitara To Japan

Maruti Suzuki has crossed a milestone, with cumulative exports of the India-made Jimny 5-door, Fronx and e Vitara to Japan exceeding 1 lakh units. The achievement is significant for the automaker as Japan remains one of the world's most advanced and competitive automotive markets.

Exports of the Fronx to Japan began in August 2024, followed by the Jimny 5-door in December that year, while the e Vitara joined the export line-up in September 2025. The Jimny 5-door and e Vitara are produced exclusively in India, reinforcing the country's role as a key manufacturing hub for Suzuki.

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Japan emerged as Maruti Suzuki's second-largest export market in FY2025-26 and retained that position during the April-August period of FY2026-27. The strong performance of the Fronx, Jimny 5-door and e Vitara also helped Suzuki become Japan's top vehicle importer in FY2025-26, with Maruti Suzuki-built models accounting for nearly all of Suzuki's imports into the country.

Leveraging Suzuki Motor Corporation's global network, the automaker now exports vehicles to nearly 120 countries and has remained India's largest passenger vehicle exporter from FY2021-22 to FY2025-26. Between April and August FY2026-27, the company shipped over 1.8 lakh vehicles overseas and currently accounts for more than half of India's passenger vehicle exports.

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Hisashi Takeuchi, Managing Director & CEO, Maruti Suzuki India Limited said, " The export milestone also symbolises the remarkable evolution of the India-Japan partnership. What began as Suzuki's vision to manufacture automobiles in India has come full circle, with Made-in-India vehicles finding strong acceptance among Japanese customers. This success has helped Japan emerge as the second-biggest market for Maruti Suzuki exports."