Toyota Glanza Facelift Launch On October 14 - Expect Baleno-Like Changes?

Toyota Kirloskar Motor appears to introduce the updated Glanza in India on October 14. The model, which is based on the Maruti Suzuki Baleno, is due for a refresh and is expected to receive changes similar to those introduced on the recently updated Baleno. While Toyota has not officially confirmed the vehicle's launch, the company has begun sending out media invitations for an upcoming product, with reports and dealer sources indicating that the facelifted Glanza could be the model in question.

Toyota Glanza Facelift: Expected Design Changes

Based on the changes seen on the recently updated Baleno, the upcoming Toyota Glanza is expected to receive a subtle design refresh rather than a complete overhaul. The premium hatchback could feature a revised front grille with a new pattern and styling elements unique to Toyota, along with redesigned alloy wheels and updated exterior colour options to distinguish it from its Maruti Suzuki sibling.

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Minor tweaks to the bumper design and lighting housings are also likely, although the overall silhouette, headlamp shape and tail-light layout are expected to remain largely unchanged. Like the facelifted Baleno, the updated Glanza is likely to retain its familiar stance while benefiting from cosmetic enhancements aimed at keeping the design fresh and competitive in the premium hatchback segment.

Cabin Of Current Generation Toyota Glanza

Toyota Glanza Facelift: Features Upgrade On The Cards

Inside the cabin, the updated Glanza is expected to mirror many of the changes introduced on the recently refreshed Baleno. While a complete redesign is unlikely, Toyota could introduce a series of feature and safety upgrades, including Level 2 ADAS functions, a tyre pressure monitoring system, and six airbags as standard across the range.

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Other expected additions include ventilated front seats, a cooled wireless charging pad, an upgraded audio system and refreshed seat upholstery.

Toyota Glanza Facelift: Big Change Under The Hood

The biggest update on the new Glanza is expected to be under the hood. Like the recently refreshed Baleno, Toyota is likely to replace the existing 1.2-litre four-cylinder petrol engine with Suzuki's new 1.2-litre, three-cylinder Z-Series unit.

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The new engine is claimed to deliver better fuel efficiency while offering improved low-end performance for everyday driving. Transmission options are expected to remain unchanged, with buyers likely getting a choice between a 5-speed manual gearbox and a 5-speed AMT.

Toyota Glanza Facelift: Expected Price

With the expected update, the Toyota Glanza is likely to command a slight premium over the current model, which is priced between Rs 6.73 lakh and Rs 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The anticipated price increase would mirror the trend seen with the recently updated Maruti Suzuki Baleno, whose prices now range from Rs 5.99 lakh to Rs 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom, introductory). Once launched, the refreshed Glanza will continue to compete in the premium hatchback segment against rivals such as the Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Tata Altroz and Hyundai i20.