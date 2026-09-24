Toyota Land Cruiser To Mercedes G-Class: Bids Begin To Replace British Army's Land Rovers

The British Army has entered a pivotal phase in its search for a new Light Mobility Vehicle (LMV), with seven major industry teams publicly presenting contenders to replace its ageing Land Rover and Pinzgauer fleets. The Ministry of Defence (MoD) estimates the contract at 2 billion pounds (excluding VAT), potentially rising to 2.5 billion pounds with VAT, and covering an initial purchase with options that could see the fleet exceed 9,500 vehicles. While the final Invitation to Tender has not yet been issued, the field of prospective bidders underscores the scale and strategic importance of the programme, as per Adsadvance's report.

A Diverse Field Of Contenders

The MoD set a 1 September 2026 deadline for companies to request participation in the procurement, after which it plans to select no more than seven teams for dialogue and UK-based vehicle trials. Although the official shortlist remains undisclosed, seven prospective solutions have been publicly declared, spanning British, European, North American and Japanese platforms. Each team is emphasising not only vehicle capability but also the extent of UK industrial participation, integration and through-life support.

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Key Prospective LMV Solutions

Jaguar Land Rover-led consortium: Defender Wolf Series II

Defender has confirmed that a JLR-led consortium intends to compete with the Wolf Series II, based on the Defender's D7x architecture. This would mark the first new military Defender since the original Wolf of the 1990s, continuing a 70-year relationship between the British Army and Land Rover. Four variants tactical, general mobility, ambulance, and utility are proposed.

Team Grenadier: Ineos Grenadier and Quartermaster Family

Ineos Automotive has partnered with UK supply-chain specialists to offer the Grenadier, a rugged ladder-frame vehicle designed as a spiritual successor to the classic Defender. Manufactured in Hambach, France, the proposal centres on UK adaptation, supply-chain integration and long-term support. Ineos highlights the Grenadier's existing use by German police and European border-security agencies as evidence of its durability.

Rheinmetall UK: Mercedes-Benz Military G-Class Family

Rheinmetall UK is positioning the military Mercedes-Benz G-Class family, including the Caracal airborne platform. The Caracal, already selected by the German and Dutch armies and deployed in Ukraine, is designed for air-transportability and modularity across combat, troop-carrying and specialist roles.

Babcock and Supacat: General Logistics Vehicle (Toyota Land Cruiser 70)

Babcock and Supacat have presented a General Logistics Vehicle family based on the Toyota Land Cruiser 70 Series, a globally recognised and battle-tested platform. Babcock states that around 70 per cent of the programme value would remain in the UK, with significant work at Devonport and Honiton, combining a proven commercial base with British military engineering.

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Team LionStrike: GM Defense (Chevrolet Colorado/Silverado)

Comprising GM Defense, BAE Systems and NP Aerospace, Team LionStrike offers vehicles derived from the Chevrolet Colorado and Silverado, including the Infantry Squad Vehicle. The team emphasises immediate readiness, US military pedigree and UK-based adaptation, systems integration and support. Variants include a nine-seater optimised for rapid air insertion and a five-seater with a reconfigurable load bed for logistics or counter-UAS roles.

General Dynamics, Ford and Ricardo: Militarised Ford Ranger/Super Duty

This trio is offering militarised 4X4 and 6X6 vehicles based on the Ford Ranger and Ranger Super Duty. The bid leverages Ford's global production scale, Dagenham-built engines and proposed integration work in South Wales. The partners highlight scalability, durability and compatibility with defence-grade modifications as key advantages.

Fering Technologies: Pioneer X hybrid-electric vehicle

London-based Fering Technologies has submitted the Pioneer X, a hybrid-electric LMV designed in the UK and intended to be built domestically through a manufacturing partnership. With a claimed kerb weight of 1,750kg, payload of 1,550kg and range of up to 7,010km, the Pioneer X offers up to 80km of silent EV-only operation and 60kWh of exportable electrical power. Its low acoustic and thermal signatures present a distinct tactical proposition compared to conventional diesel vehicles.

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Next Steps And Strategic Implications

Up to seven teams are expected to receive a draft Invitation to Tender, enter limited dialogue with the MoD and undergo vehicle trials between October 2026 and January 2027. Tenderers that fail the trials will be eliminated immediately, with an estimated contract award decision by 31 May 2027.