Sia's Motorcycle Returns Home After Repairs: Emotional Insta Post Reveals Road Rage Can Change How You Ride

For motorcycle enthusiasts, a bike is rarely just another machine. It can become part of everyday life, a way to commute, travel, meet people or simply escape for a few hours. That connection was reflected in a recent Instagram post by biker Shivani Chauhan, known online as Sia, after she got her Aprilia RS 457 back from the service centre following a serious road incident in Gurugram. Sia was allegedly hit by a car while riding with a group of bikers on Golf Course Road, with footage from a camera mounted on her motorcycle capturing the incident.

Sia Gets Her Bike Back: 'It's Never Just A Bike'

For Sia, getting her motorcycle back from the service centre was clearly about much more than simply bringing a machine home. After everything that happened earlier this year in Gurgaon, the sight of her bike back with her carries a different kind of meaning.

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In a social media post, Sia shared a photograph with her motorcycle and wrote about the feeling of seeing it again after its time at the service centre. Her words were less about the motorcycle itself and more about what it has come to represent in her life.

"Today, seeing my bike back from the service centre hit me differently," she wrote.

And perhaps that explains why motorcycles mean something very different to the people who ride them regularly.

Sia described her motorcycle as having been part of her life through her "happiest days" as well as her "worst days". She also spoke about her rides, her silence and the parts of her life that the motorcycle has witnessed.

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"It has seen a side of me that even people haven't," she wrote.

That line perhaps captures the relationship riders often develop with their motorcycles better than any specification sheet can.

The Camera Could Prove Crucial

This incident also highlights one increasingly useful accessory for motorcyclists, an action camera.

Sia's camera reportedly recorded the moments leading up to the collision as well as the impact itself. In situations where accounts of an incident differ, footage can provide investigators with an objective record of what happened on the road.

The Motorcycle At The Centre Of The Incident: Aprilia RS 457

The motorcycle involved is an Aprilia RS 457, one of the more performance-focused motorcycles in India's middleweight segment.

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It is powered by a 457 cc parallel-twin engine producing 47.6 hp and 43.5 Nm, paired with a six-speed gearbox. The motorcycle gets a dual-beam aluminium frame, 41 mm upside-down front fork, preload-adjustable rear monoshock and dual-channel ABS.

It also gets a 320 mm front disc with a four-piston radial calliper, a 220 mm rear disc and 17-inch alloy wheels. The RS 457 weighs 175 kg and has an 800 mm seat height.

When Road Rage Changes Your Relationship With Riding

Perhaps the most difficult part of an incident like this isn't necessarily the damage to the motorcycle. It is what happens afterwards.

A rider can become more alert every time a car approaches from behind. A close overtake can suddenly feel different. Looking into a rear-view mirror can become less about checking traffic and more about wondering whether the vehicle behind is going to do something unpredictable.

Sia herself has spoken publicly about being scared to ride again following the incident, while also saying she wants to get back on her motorcycle.

That is an important distinction. Fear after a serious road incident doesn't necessarily mean someone has stopped loving motorcycles. Sometimes, it simply means the rider has learned how quickly an ordinary ride can change.