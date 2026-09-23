Gurugram Couple Shares Rs 1.2 Lakh Monthly Expenses Breakdown: 'Ridiculous Or Reasonable'

A Gurugram couple in their 30s sparked online discussion after sharing a breakdown of their Rs 1.2 lakh expenditure in the month of August. In an Instagram video titled, "How much we spent as a married couple (in our 30s) living in Gurgaon in August!", the couple revealed that rent and maintenance took the biggest part of the pie.

As one of the country's most prominent corporate epicentres, the cost of living has increased rapidly in Gurugram in the last few years, which was reflected in the lifestyle of Mohit and Jyotsana.

"For a 3 BHK, we pay Rs 36,000 for rent and maintenance," said Mohit, while Jyotsana detailed that the house help was paid Rs 6,000 monthly and helped with cooking, cleaning and kitchen-related work.

Food and household shopping form another major part of the budget. The couple highlighted that they were spending close to Rs 25,000 on groceries and other household essentials every month. Meanwhile, Wi-Fi and mobile bills set them back by Rs 3,500. OTT and music subscriptions increased the expenses by Rs 2,000.

The couple highlighted that they did not own a car, which kept their transport budget in check. Still, they were spending approximately Rs 5,000 on bike fuel as well as cabs while travelling across Delhi and Gurugram.

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For eating out, the couple said that they usually go out on weekends for coffee and food, spending around Rs 15,000 a month. Food delivery and ordering in costs them another Rs 3,000.

“Total August spend is Rs 1.2 lakh for two in Gurgaon. Ridiculous or reasonable?” the couple posed the question.

As the post went viral, one of the users said: "Very well managed." Meanwhile, another user was surprised by the rather affordable domestic help cost: “Rs 6,000 for cleaning, kitchen and cooking. How is it even possible in any corner of the world, forget Ggn (Gurgaon)?”

A third commented: "Where do you like live? In which sector? Rent is really good. Like really good."