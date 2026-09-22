NRI Reveals Salary Needed To Live Comfortably On H-1B In 10 Major US Cities In 2026

Living and earning in America is a dream for many, but it has become an increasingly difficult exercise in today's challenging H-1B visa climate, coupled with the growing cost-of-living crisis. While the actual cost of a comfortable lifestyle in the US remains a mystery to many, an NRI entrepreneur has caught social media's attention for breaking down the exact salary a family of four needs to live comfortably in major American cities while on an H-1B visa.

In an Instagram post, Aniruddha Anjana, a startup owner who returned to India after spending 10 years in the US, stated that he used the 50/30/20 budgeting rule to calculate the salary range.

"If you're on H1B with a family, here's what it actually costs to live comfortably in 2026, not just survive, but live without financial stress," said Anjana.

Anjana explained that his calculation allocated 50 per cent to fixed expenses, 30 per cent to wants like travel and entertainment, and 20 per cent to investments, for a family of two adults and two kids.

San Francisco, the tech hub of America, emerged as the most expensive city, requiring a salary of $407,597 (Rs 3.89 crore) for a family of four.

Here's What You Need To Earn, Per Year, In 10 Major US cities:

Cities Salary San Francisco $407,597 (Rs 3.89 crore) San Jose $402,771 (Rs 3.85 crore) Boston $368,742 (Rs 3.52 crore) New York $337,875 (Rs 3.22 crore) Seattle $334,131 (Rs 3.19 crore) Washington DC $319,405 (Rs 3.05 crore) Chicago $242,278 (Rs 2.31 crore) Austin $229,050 (Rs 2.18 crore) Dallas $214,490 (Rs 2.05 crore) Houston $204,672 (Rs 1.95 crore)

Check The Post Here:

Also Read | Customer Shocked After Waiter Pockets Rs 80 Change As Tip Without Permission: 'Paid Rs 1,000 For Rs 920 Bill'

Anjana highlighted that even Houston, one of the more affordable cities in the US, had become expensive for a family of four, where they needed over $200,000 to live comfortably.

"This is the part nobody tells you when you're chasing the American dream: the salary that sounded huge back in India often barely covers a stressed, tight budget once you're actually living here with a family," he said.

"There's another way to think about this. Instead of only chasing a bigger salary inside the same system, you can build income that isn't tied to US cost-of-living at all."