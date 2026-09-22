Customer Shocked After Waiter Pockets Rs 80 Change As Tip Without Permission: 'Paid Rs 1,000 For Rs 920 Bill'

A social media post about a waiter pocketing change without a customer's permission has triggered a debate about the tipping culture. The controversy began when a group of friends decided to dine at a three-restaurant restaurant and received a bill of Rs 920. While the customer paid Rs 1,000, expecting the remaining amount to be handed over to them, the waiter, rather nonchalantly, pocketed the change.

The customer stated that they were left 'shocked' by the incident, which escalated into a heated argument with the waiter as well as the hotel manager.

"Had lunch with my friends at a 3-star restaurant today. The bill was Rs 920, so I handed the waiter Rs 1000. He smiled and said. 'Thank you so much sir,'" the user said in an X (formerly Twitter) post.

When quizzed about returning the money, the waiter casually replied that the amount had been adjusted as the 'waiter's tip'.

"I genuinely thought he was joking. When I questioned him how can you do this without my permission, he actually started arguing along with the manager, saying, 'Customers are expected to tip for the service,'" the customer said.

"Wait, what? Since when did a tip become something a customer is expected to pay forcefully? It is supposed to be a voluntary thing right?"

The customer expressed frustration over the increasing mandatory tipping expectations in India, adding that employees should not actively 'beg' for tips.

"If I feel the service was good and want to appreciate it, I'll give you the tip; if I don't, that should be my choice. It's my money in the end; I decide where and how I will spend it."

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'They Can't Treat It as Mandatory'

As the post gained traction, social media users sided with the customer, highlighting that tipping should be a reward for good service, not a requirement.

"Restaurants can request a tip, they can't treat it as mandatory or start an argument when you say no," said one user, while another added: "They are trying to bring American tip culture here. Passing their staff's payroll to customers."

A third commented: "It's happening at all levels: restaurants, buying a car, service people coming for installation, government babus for Death/birth certificates, new meter installations, garbage collectors on Diwali. Add if I miss anything."

A fourth said: "That's why take the bill, go to the counter, pay, and leave with card or UPI. Give Rs 10-20 as tip in cash if you really wish."