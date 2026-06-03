Fire Breaks Out At Restaurant In Delhi's Malviya Nagar, 11 Rescued

Fire broke out at a restaurant in Malviya Nagar area of the national capital on Wednesday, where 11 people were rescued by the personnel of the Delhi Fire Service (DFS), officials said.

All the rescued individuals were admitted to the Centralised Accident and Trauma Services (CATS) ambulance to the hospital. Divisional Officer (DO) Ravinder from Nehru Place (NRN) fire station is present at the incident spot.

"A fire broke out at a restaurant in Malviya Nagar today. Delhi Fire Services (DFS) received a call at 09:45 AM. Three people have been rescued from the basement by DFS personnel and rushed to the hospital via CATS Ambulance. Divisional Officer (DO) Ravinder from Nehru Place (NRN) fire station is on the spot. Further details awaited," the statement said.

Further details are awaited.

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