217 Demolitions, 237 Properties Sealed: Delhi Crackdown On Illegal Buildings

The aftermath of the Malviya Nagar fire tragedy has triggered one of the most extensive enforcement drives against illegal constructions in Delhi in recent years.

According to Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) Action Taken records, the MCD has demolished 217 unauthorised structures and sealed 237 properties since June 4. The civic body has also issued 330 show-cause notices for unauthorised construction, 151 sealing show-cause notices, and passed 91 demolition orders as part of the ongoing crackdown.

Alongside the MCD's action, the Revenue Department has been conducting district-level inspections across the capital. Between June 5 and June 15, district teams inspected 773 properties and sites to check violations related to unauthorised construction, fire safety and land-use norms. On June 15 alone, officials inspected 29 locations across various districts.

District-Wise Inspections

The highest number of inspections during the period was recorded in West Delhi (165 sites), followed by South Delhi (93), North Delhi (89), South-West Delhi (70) and North-East Delhi (68). Other districts, including Central, North-West, East, New Delhi and South-East, also carried out inspections as part of the exercise.

On June 15, inspection teams visited properties ranging from guest houses and banquet halls to ongoing construction sites and residential buildings suspected of unauthorised commercial use. Several violations related to missing fire NOCs, blocked emergency exits, illegal construction and operation of commercial establishments in residential premises were reported.

South Delhi Among Most Active Districts

South Delhi emerged as one of the districts with the highest inspection activity, recording 93 inspections between June 5 and June 15. Officials issued three notices during the day's inspections.

Field teams reported that inspections were conducted in multiple locations to verify compliance with fire safety and building regulations.

Officials said the enforcement drive is not limited to individual complaints or specific neighbourhoods. The MCD has launched a broader survey to identify illegal commercial and residential constructions across all zones.

The corporation has warned that action will continue under the provisions of the Master Plan for Delhi-2021, the Unified Building By-Laws, 2016, and the Delhi Municipal Corporation Act, 1957.

The crackdown follows the devastating Malviya Nagar fire earlier this month that claimed 23 lives and exposed serious concerns over fire safety compliance and unauthorised constructions in the capital.

In the aftermath of the tragedy, Delhi authorities launched a city-wide inspection drive to identify buildings operating without mandatory approvals, fire clearances and sanctioned building plans. Multiple agencies, including the MCD, Revenue Department and Delhi Fire Services, have since intensified inspections, sealing and demolition actions across Delhi.