Cook Arrested In Malviya Nagar Hotel Fire Case Granted Bail By Delhi Court

A Delhi court on Monday granted bail to a cook arrested in connection with the Malviya Nagar hotel fire that claimed 22 lives last month.

Additional Sessions Judge Samar Vishal was hearing the bail application filed by Keshar Negi, who was arrested last month, with investigators alleging that his negligence played a role in triggering the blaze on June 3.

Several other individuals connected to the establishment were detained and questioned as part of the investigation into the fire at the Flourish Stays Bed and Breakfast in Malviya Nagar's Hauz Rani area.

Hotel owner Lavkesh Bajaj was also arrested and booked under charges including culpable homicide not amounting to murder.

The building lacked a fire no-objection certificate, officials said.

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