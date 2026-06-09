8 Relatives Died In Delhi Fire, Now Patriarch Dies, Family Wiped Out

The Aggarwal family had a tragic end. They lost eight members in the hotel fire in Delhi's Malviya Nagar last week. The only surviving member, 80-year-old Radhe Shyam Aggarwal, breathed his last today, leaving the family with no other living member.

Oblivious to the tragedy, the patriarch had remained admitted to Max Hospital in Saket. He was the reason his family had moved into the B&B (bed and breakfast) hotel that caught fire.

Ever since, Aggarwal had been inquiring about the absence of his family members at the hospital, left completely unaware of what had happened just a few hundred metres away from the hospital.

Read: Father In ICU, Man Rented Delhi Hotel Near Him With Family, 8 Killed In Fire

Vivek Aggarwal, his mother Prem Lata Aggarwal, his wife Tarjani Aggarwal, his two daughters Jivisha and Varya, and three other relatives were living at the Flourish Inn to attend to the patriarch.

Keeping traffic conditions and the distance between the hospital and their residence in mind, the family had decided to stay here to meet the patriarch's needs with greater ease.

The family had been informed of the patriarch's dwindling health and had been asked to be mentally prepared for the worst.

As per their distant relatives, the patriarch suffered from a respiratory ailment and had been kept in the ICU. On the day of the tragedy, the family was expected to meet him at 11:30 am - when the visiting hours usually begin.

Vivek Aggarwal's elder daughter, Jivisha, who was an engineering student in Bengaluru, had flown in just so she could bid farewell to her grandfather.

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As per relatives, elated by her arrival, her grandfather proudly told nurses that his grandchild had come specifically to see him from the distant city. What was thought to be the grandchild bidding farewell to her grandfather turned out to be the exact opposite.

The death now leaves the family's Gurugram Sector 46 home completely empty. With no occupants of the house alive, the tragedy casts a deafening silence over the home that once housed the family that lived, breathed, and laughed in its comfort.

Having lost nine members in a week, the death pokes a deeper hole into an irreparable wound that their relatives would now possess for the rest of their lives.