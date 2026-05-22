Gurugram Chartered Accountant, 7 Family Members Die In Delhi Hotel Fire

Eight members of a family died on Wednesday when fire broke out at the Flourish Stay bed-and-breakfast in the Hauz Rani area of Malviya Nagar in South Delhi.

Vivek Agarwal, a chartered accountant from Sector 46 in Gurugram, had travelled to Delhi to visit his father, who is currently receiving treatment at Max Hospital in Delhi. His wife, Tarjani Aggarwal, two daughters, Jivisha and Varya and four other relatives had accompanied him.

Vivek had booked two rooms in the Flourish Stay bed and breakfast, where the fire broke out. The group was having breakfast in the hotel's restaurant when the fire broke out. All eight died in the fire.

With the death of eight family members, the only survivor in the immediate family is Vivek's 80-year-old father, Radhe Shyam Agarwal.

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Other family members arrived at the hospital later in the day to claim the bodies, but authorities said the remains would only be handed over after DNA samples had been collected.

Back in Gurugram, the family's home in Sector 46 stood empty on Wednesday. The entire locality is shrouded in grief following this tragedy.

Delhi Hotel Fire Kills 21

The fire started at around 8.30 am and spread rapidly through the narrow five-storey building. At least 21 people, including 12 foreigners, were killed, and dozens more were injured. Around 40 guests were reportedly at the property when the fire erupted, most of them asleep.

Delhi Police said the building had only a single entry and exit point. The windows were permanently sealed, and the main door was sensor-operated. Once the fire spread, guests had very limited options for getting out.

The hotel had been granted a licence under the Delhi government's Bed and Breakfast scheme, which permits a property to operate no more than six rooms. At the time of the fire, the Flourish Stay was running 25 rooms, including some in the basement, according to sources who spoke to NDTV.