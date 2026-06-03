Foreigners Killed In Delhi Hotel Fire Were Staying For Medical Treatment

Most foreigners who had travelled to India for medical treatment were staying at the Florist Inn Hotel in Delhi's Malviya Nagar - which caught fire, killing 21 people. UPDATES HERE

The hotel, located in the narrow streets of the Hauz Rani area, is close to one of Delhi's top medical centres, Max Super Speciality Hospital. Most of the guests at the hotel were either seeking treatment or attendants of the patients admitted at the Max Hospital, sources said.

The fire broke out around 8:50 am in the restaurant of the hotel, which was reportedly located in the basement of the five-storey building. According to officials, two water engines, two water bowsers, a quick-response vehicle and other firefighting units were sent to the hotel immediately after they received the distress call from the bed and breakfast hotel, and rescued more than 40 people.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

Kesar Singh, a chef at the hotel, said that he realised the fire was ablaze when he turned on the electric stove. "When I tried to light it, the fire suddenly broke out. I found out that the fire was already burning in the hotel. I immediately told my assistant that the hotel was on fire. When I came out, I saw that the hotel was burning. I somehow managed to escape from there," he said.

Visuals showed huge flames and smoke at the scene as officials continued their efforts to put out the fire and rescue those trapped inside. The fire also spread to a hotel, Micasa Inn, next to it.

A woman was seen jumping to safety from the hotel.

According to Delhi Police, the hotel had only one entry and exit point.

Sources said that the hotel had been granted a licence by the Delhi government under a Bed and Breakfast (B&B) concept. Under this permission, only six rooms were allowed. However, it was reportedly operating 25 rooms, including rooms in the basement as well.