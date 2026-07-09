"What Action?" Top Court Ultimatum To Civic Bodies Over Delhi, Lucknow Fires

Taking a strong view of recent fire incidents from Delhi to Lucknow, the Supreme Court on Thursday came down heavily on civic authorities over illegal constructions in Delhi-NCR and other cities.

The court demanded to know what action was being taken and threatened contempt proceedings if no visible action was taken on the ground.

Slamming the practice of "face-saving" action by authorities after an incident, the Supreme Court said, "Only builders, etc. are being apprehended and not the officials who are in charge of areas where rampant violations have happened."

Referring to the fire at a hotel in Delhi's Malviya Nagar on June 3, in which 21 people were killed, the court criticised the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, saying it was "bothered by the civic body's conduct."

While hearing a matter related to illegal constructions, a bench of Justice Ahsanuddin Amanullah and Justice Sheel Nagu referred to recent incidents of buildings fires and building collapse, including the Malviya Nagar fire, the Lucknow fire and the Saket building collapse, and said, "We hoped that the officials would take action, but nothing happened."

The court sought to know what action had been taken against South Delhi civic officials in the wake of the Malviya Nagar fire.

The court has directed a survey of Lajpat Nagar, Saket and Sarojini Nagar in Delhi and ordered the constitution of an expert committee for the purpose.

"We also direct that a team shall be constituted comprising two senior professors of IIT Delhi from the civil department, along with two draftsmen from IIT, who shall be accompanied by MCD authorities and the amicus curiae for the inspection of Saket, Lajpat Nagar and Sarojini Nagar for now," the court said. The expert committee will submit its report to the court.

The court directed a similar survey of the Aliganj area in Uttar Pradesh's capital Lucknow, where a fire at a commercial complex on June 22 killed 15 people.

The Supreme Court also took cognisance of media reports that 93% of buildings in Gurugram had failed fire safety audits.

The court has asked the chiefs of civic bodies in Delhi, Gurugram and Lucknow to personally appear and apprise the court of the steps taken.

Noting the "blatant violation of municipal law by authorities and illegal use of properties and land", the court referred to its May 20 order, in which it had issued directions to authorities on safety norms.

The court further expressed anger over incidents after its May 20 order regarding Lajpat Nagar and Sarojini Nagar. "Specific directions were given as to what is required to be done by authorities. But there have been incidents in NCR and other areas after the order," the court pointed out, seeking to know what action had been taken by the authorities after its order.

The court noted that although the High Court had directed that no construction could be done in certain areas, rampant construction was carried out in collusion with MCD officials.