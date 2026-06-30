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Fire Breaks Out At Delhi's Popular Parikrama Restaurant

According to Delhi Fire Service, a call reporting the blaze was received at around 3:40 pm, prompting authorities to rush seven fire tenders to the spot.

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Fire Breaks Out At Delhi's Popular Parikrama Restaurant
Preliminary information suggests the fire originated in an oil fryer in the kitchen.
  • A fire broke out in the kitchen of Parikrama restaurant in Connaught Place
  • Nearly two dozen people were evacuated safely from the 24th-floor restaurant
  • Fire was reported at 3:40 pm and seven fire tenders responded promptly
Was any significant property damage caused by the blaze?
New Delhi:

A fire broke out in the kitchen of the popluar Parikrama restaurant in central Delhi's Connaught Place. The restuarant is located on the 24th floor of a building in Connaught Place.

However, the fire was brought under control before it could spread further.

According to Delhi Fire Service, a call reporting the blaze was received at around 3:40 pm, prompting authorities to rush fire tenders to the spot. 

An official said firefighters immediately responded and safely evacuated nearly two dozen people who were inside the restuarant at the time of the incident.

Preliminary information suggests the fire originated in an oil fryer in the kitchen. Staff members noticed the flames and quickly initiated fire-safety measures and fire was immediately brought under control, he said. 

Fire officials said the restuarant had fire-safety systems in place, which worked effectively and helped avert a major accident.

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