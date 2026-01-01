Delhi Demolition Drive: 60 Properties Inspected, 23 Demolished And 6 Sealed

Delhi government intensified its crackdown on illegal constructions on Wednesday, with authorities inspecting 60 properties across the city; meanwhile, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) demolished 23 properties and sealed 6 establishments, officials said.

The drive followed the recent fire tragedy at an illegal bed-and-breakfast (B&B) facility in South Delhi's Hauz Rani, where 22 people died.

According to the Revenue Department's daily inspection report, officials said 60 properties were inspected on Wednesday, while 577 properties were inspected between June 5 and June 10. The effort also involved issuing notices and carrying out sealing, demolition, and eviction proceedings in coordination with civic authorities.

Officials said the MCD issued show-cause notices to 44 unauthorised constructions, 2 sealing show-cause notices, and 3 demolition orders. They said between June 1 and June 10, the MCD demolished 163 properties and sealed 205 establishments across the city.

During the same period, the MCD issued 190 unauthorised construction show-cause notices, 129 sealing show-cause notices, and 67 demolition orders, officials said.

They said the Revenue Department report showed action across several districts.

In the South district, eight show-cause notices were issued against illegal construction, and inspections were carried out at two others.

In the Outer North district, officials said one property was demolished, and inspection reports for three others were sent to the MCD and the fire department for further action.

In the North district, authorities issued 11 restraining orders and notices in cases involving unauthorised construction. One building received a show-cause notice in Old Delhi's Sadar Bazar, officials said.

In the South-West district, officials said demolition has been scheduled for three buildings in the next week, and others were given notices and restraining orders against unauthorised construction.

In the North-East district, show-cause notices were issued to several banquet halls, a guest house, and commercial units for violations of fire safety norms and building regulations.

Notices were also issued in Central and West districts.

Officials said inspections found multiple violations at several commercial establishments. These included unauthorised construction, excess floors, absence of sanctioned building plans, lack of fire clearances, and deficiencies in fire safety preparedness.

They said authorities carried out a demolition drive in the Saidulajab area of south Delhi on Wednesday amid heavy police deployment. "We have deployed two teams and paramilitary forces to maintain law and order. So far, no resistance has been witnessed," a senior police officer said.

Last month, a multi-storey building housing a coaching institute collapsed in the Saidulajab area, resulting in the deaths of six people.

Since the incident, Delhi authorities, including the Delhi Development Authority and the MCD, have increased the frequency of demolition drives.

The MCD also said a survey is underway to identify illegal commercial and residential constructions across all zones and warned that action would continue under the Master Plan-2021, Unified Building Bye-Laws-2016 and the Delhi Municipal Corporation Act, 1957

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