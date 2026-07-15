MCD Launches EduLife 2.0 Portal To Digitise Records Of Over 1,500 Schools

MCD Schools: The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has launched EduLife 2.0, a new digital portal aimed at improving school administration, student record management and communication between schools and parents across its more than 1,500 primary schools.

The portal was launched by Delhi Mayor Pravesh Wahi on Tuesday. It has been designed to bring all important school-related information onto a single platform, making it easier for teachers, parents and education officials to access records and monitor students' progress.

According to the MCD Education Department, officials have so far spent a significant amount of time collecting data from schools to respond to Right to Information (RTI) applications, parliamentary questions and other official requests. With EduLife 2.0, schools will regularly update information on the portal, allowing officials to access the required data directly. This is expected to reduce paperwork and save time for both schools and the education department.

The portal also includes several academic resources for teachers, such as lesson plans, worksheets, assessment tools, digital planners and teaching-learning material prepared in line with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. Teachers will be able to upload students' assessment records, monitor academic progress and use digital learning resources through the platform.

Parents will also benefit from the new system. They can track their child's academic performance, mid-day meal records and school activities online. Schools will be able to upload parent-teacher meeting (PTM) reports and feedback digitally, making communication between parents and schools more transparent.

Another feature of EduLife 2.0 is the Alumni Corner and Success Story section, where former students can stay connected with their schools and the achievements of MCD students can be showcased.

Speaking at the launch, Mayor Pravesh Wahi said the portal would improve transparency in school administration and encourage greater parental involvement in children's education. Education Committee Chairman Yogesh Verma said the portal will also highlight meritorious students, helping sports academies and other organisations identify and support talented children studying in MCD schools.