Environmental Cess Hiked For Commercial Vehicles Entering Delhi From Today

Commercial vehicles entering Delhi will now pay significantly higher Environment Compensation Charges (ECC), with revised rates kicking in from today following directions from the Supreme Court.

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) implemented the new rates through a circular, sharply increasing entry costs for trucks and other heavy vehicles blamed for worsening the capital's air quality.

What Changes For Vehicles

Light commercial vehicles, 2-axle trucks: Increased from Rs 1,400 to Rs 2,000 (43 per cent hike)

3-axle and multi-axle heavy trucks: Increased from Rs 2,600 to Rs 4,000 (53-54 per cent hike)

The ECC will also increase automatically by 5 per cent every year from April 1, rounded off to the nearest Rs 10.

Why The Hike?

The ECC is a pollution-control fee imposed on commercial vehicles entering Delhi. The aim is to discourage high-emission diesel vehicles from entering the city and push them towards peripheral expressways instead.

Supreme Court Order

In its March 12, 2026 order in the MC Mehta vs Union of India, the Supreme Court approved a proposal by the Commission for Air Quality Management, calling it "reasonable and justified".

The court directed authorities to:

Implement revised rates immediately

Ensure a uniform toll collection system

Study traffic and revenue patterns

Coordinate with the National Highways Authority of India

On Ground

Following the order, the MCD has asked its toll operator to begin immediate collection. Vehicles entering Delhi are now being charged the revised ECC at entry points.

The move is aimed at cutting the number of polluting heavy vehicles in the city, a key factor behind Delhi's persistent air quality crisis.