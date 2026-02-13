Barbeque Nation Accused Of Illegal Service Charge On Bill, Restaurant Says Not True

Mandatory collection of service charge by restaurants is contrary to law, and the judgment of the Hon'ble High Court of Delhi dated 28 March 2025 observed that all restaurant establishments must adhere to the Central Consumer Protection Authority guidelines. Multiple coverages on the CCPA official press release dated 10 January 2026 stated that Barbeque Nation, the Indian multinational live-grill buffet restaurant chain, had been specifically ordered to stop levying a service charge.

Following these circulating reports, many patrons assumed the restaurant was still asking customers to pay a service charge. To clarify the matter, Barbeque Nation issued an official statement across its social media platforms.

The statement read, "In light of recent media reports regarding the Hon'ble CCPA's observations on levy of service charge, we wish to clarify that Barbeque Nation does not levy any service charge across the country."

It added, "We are in compliance with all statutory regulations and provide a transparent, enjoyable dining experience to our guests. We look forward to hosting you soon!"

Barbeque Nation Service Charge Order Dates Back to 2025

Barbeque Nation Hospitality Ltd was ordered to stop levying service charge after a customer complaint filed in March 2025 questioned an additional fee of Rs 335 on an invoice dated January 18, 2025.

According to the legal order, the restaurant refunded the service charge promptly upon escalation, and the grievance was satisfactorily resolved through the redressal mechanism.

Service Charge Was Not Illegal In January 2025

The Investigating Authority concluded that the levy on January 18, 2025, was not illegal at the time, as it was protected by the interim judicial order.

Barbeque Nation Is No Longer Asking For A Service Charge

The restaurant submitted that it ceased levying service charge immediately following the judgment and committed to honouring all refund requests for prior levies. It also demonstrated adequate compliance with post-judgment directives, noted the legal order dated February 4, 2026.