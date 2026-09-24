Video: Scorpio Driver Threatens Gurugram Woman And Daughter, Pulls Out Rod

Yet another case of road rage has been reported from Gurugram's infamous Race Course Road. The incident which surfaced only now involved a mother and her daughter, and a man in a black Scorpio SUV.

A dashcam in the woman's car captured the incident. The driver's identity is not known yet and there has been no arrest yet.

Just days ago, a hit-and-run accident on the same road was caught on an action camera mounted on the bike of a woman rider who runs the Instagram account, rebelwheels_sia_

In a police case filed by the woman and her daughter, they narrated a scary experience in the hands of the Scorpio driver, who pulled out an iron rod and hit their car's headlights at a traffic stop.

The family alleged the first information report (FIR) was filed after taking rounds of the police station and numerous visits to the police, though a complaint was filed immediately after the accident happened.

Gurugram resident Pooja Verma in her police complaint said she was travelling in her Swift car on August 27 towards the metro station in Sector 54 when a man in a black Scorpio came from behind and hit her car.

She said the Scorpio blocked her car's path when she tried to drive forward.

He then abused her verbally in front of her daughter. The dashcam footage showed him waving his hand in a threatening gesture. Before he sped away, he took out an iron rod and smashed the headlight of the woman's car.

The police are investigating the case.