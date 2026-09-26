Video: BMW Drifts On Gurugram Road In Front Of McLaren Supercars, Hunt On For Driver

An undated video of a BMW car performing stunts in Gurugram has gone viral on social media, and the police have now launched an investigation to identify the person behind the wheel.

Four luxury cars can be seen in the viral video. Seconds later, the BMW drifts with three McLaren supercars standing nearby.

The video shows the BMW car coming from behind the other cars as the driver stunt-drives the luxury car.

The incident is said to have occurred near a high-class society on Golf Course Road, and the police are now trying to trace the vehicles based on the registration number plates.

The incident happened late in the night, but the exact date is not known yet.

Police have taken cognisance of the matter after the video surfaced, stating that the stunt appears to pose danger to other motorists.

They further said that some persons recorded the clip and shared it on social media.

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"Based on the registration number of the sports car, we are trying to identify the vehicle's owner and determine who was driving the car at the time of the incident. Action will be taken against those who violate traffic rules by performing stunts on public roads," the news agency PTI quoted a senior officer as saying.

(With inputs from Sahil Manchanda)