Man Rides On Another's Shoulders As 4 Cram Onto Bike In Ahmedabad, Stunt Caught On Camera

A video showing four youths riding on a single motorcycle in Ahmedabad has gone viral on social media, drawing police attention over the dangerous stunt. The incident reportedly took place around 3 am on September 20 on the road between Ellisbridge Panch Road and V.S. Hospital. In the video, four men can be seen travelling together on one motorcycle, with one of them apparently sitting on another rider's shoulders.

The motorcycle appears heavily overloaded as the group rides through the Ellisbridge area. At one point, the rider is seen swerving the bike while the four men continue travelling without helmets or other safety gear.

The video was widely shared online, prompting the Ellisbridge police to identify and trace those involved. Police reportedly took action the following morning, September 21.

Watch the video here:

According to the police, none of the four men was wearing a helmet. Officials said the stunt not only put the riders at risk but could also have endangered other motorists and pedestrians on the road.

A case has been registered under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Motor Vehicles Act. Further investigation is underway.

The incident has once again raised concerns over dangerous road stunts being recorded and shared on social media, particularly when such acts put other road users at risk.