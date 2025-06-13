He Was To Take The Doomed Air India Flight. How A Change In Plan Saved Him

Show Quick Read Quick Read Summary is AI-generated, newsroom-reviewed Savjibhai Timbadia credits his life-saving decision to postpone his Air India flight to London.

He was initially booked on a flight that crashed shortly after take-off, killing nearly all onboard.

Mr Timbadia expressed gratitude to Swaminarayan and the gods for his survival.

Savjibhai Timbadia can't stop thanking the gods as his decision not to take the Air India flight from Ahmedabad to London on Thursday saved his life.

“I owe my life to Swaminarayan and thank the gods for saving me,” Mr Timbadia told a TV news channel.

“My son, who stays in London, had earlier booked this flight. A seat number was also allotted to me, but I postponed my departure by four days,” said Mr Timbadia, who is in his late 60s.

“I did not realise that this decision would save my life. After the crash, my son called me up from London and told me that my good deeds in this life saved me,” he said.

The Air India plane carrying 242 passengers and crew crashed into a medical college complex in Ahmedabad minutes after take-off, killing almost everyone. Former Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani was among the dead.

