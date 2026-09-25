Suryakumar Yadav Arrives In Mercedes-Benz V-Class To Pick Modified Toyota Fortuner: Video

Indian cricketer Suryakumar Yadav is known not only for his innovative batting but also for his well-curated collection of luxury and performance cars. Among these, his first car, a Type 2 Toyota Fortuner finished in a distinctive yellow shade, holds sentimental value. A recent video shared by Mumbai-based customisation workshop Autorounders documents the comprehensive restoration and modification of this Fortuner, culminating in Suryakumar arriving at the facility in a Mercedes-Benz V-Class to take delivery of the transformed SUV.

Story Behind Suryakumar Yadav's Fortuner

According to the video, the Fortuner had been stationed in Suryakumar's garage for an extended period, developing multiple issues including rust on the bodywork and underlying mechanical concerns. After discovering Autorounders through social media and becoming a fan of their in-house Spartan body kit for the Fortuner, he contacted the workshop to explore a full-scale revival.

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The team stripped the vehicle down, identified rust-affected areas, and replaced damaged metal sections while addressing mechanical faults. Once denting and structural repairs were complete, the original paint was chemically stripped to prepare the SUV for a fresh finish.

Modification Details

Autorounders dummy-fitted their custom Spartan body kit, which includes an aggressive front bumper fabricated in-house from fibre-reinforced plastic (FRP). The kit transforms the Fortuner's stance with wider fender flares, custom rear bumpers, aftermarket headlights, a prominent bonnet scoop and 18-inch aftermarket alloy wheels. Outer rear-view mirrors were finished in carbon fibre for a sportier look.

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For paint, the team selected Petra Copper, a shade from the Land Rover Defender palette. Each panel front and rear bumpers, doors, fenders, and more were painted separately in a controlled booth to achieve a factory-like finish. Suryakumar, upon seeing the completed vehicle, noted that the colour looked uniquely striking on the Fortuner and exceeded his expectations.

Interior Upgrades And Final Delivery

The cabin received an equally thorough overhaul. The Fortuner now features Raspberry-coloured Nappa leather upholstery, an aftermarket touchscreen infotainment system, and customised door pads, inner grab handles, and steering wheel. The steering wheel itself is sourced from a later-generation Fortuner, offering a chunkier, more modern feel compared to the original.

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Suryakumar personally visited to collect the SUV, arriving in a Mercedes-Benz V-Class. He expressed genuine surprise at the transformation of his 2011-model Fortuner, describing the outcome as a "beast" and hinting at future collaborations with the workshop for similar projects.

Context Within Suryakumar's Car Collection

The restored Fortuner joins an already impressive garage that includes models such as a Mercedes-Benz GLS, BMW 5 Series, Audi A6, Porsche 911 Turbo and a customised Nissan Jonga. While newer acquisitions reflect contemporary luxury, the Fortuner's revival represents an emotional connection to his first major car purchase, now reimagined with modern aesthetics and performance-inspired modifications.