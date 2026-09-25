Tata Aeris Launched In India At Rs 5.29 Lakh; Rivals Maruti Suzuki Dzire

Tata Motors has renewed its presence in the sedan segment with the launch of the Tata Aeris. It comes at a starting price of Rs 5.29 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom). Bookings are open and the deliveries start on October 11. The car brings major upgrades over the Tigor and comes packed with multiple features aimed at making it appealing for consumers. It competes against models like the Maruti Suzuki Dzire and Hyundai Aura.

Tata Aeris: Variant-Wise Prices

SMART PURE PURE+ CREATIVE ACCOMPLISHED PETROL MT Rs 5.29 L Rs 6.14 L Rs 6.74 L Rs 7.49 L Rs 8.19 L iCNG MT Rs 6.29 L Rs 7.14 L Rs 7.74 L Rs 8.49 L Rs 9.19 L

Tata Aeris: Design

Tata Aeris comes with a sleek design when Tigor is put into perspective. The front fascia seems to be inspired by the current version of the Tiago. Additionally, the side profile of the sedan adds a fresh touch with smoother curves merging the roofline with the rear end. It also brings a fresh design for the rear end, with a completely new design for the tail lamps. The units are connected with a strip, along with the brand's logo placed in the centre. The car also gets "Aeris" lettering on the tailgate. An increasing trend among manufacturers.

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The design details are brought together by paint schemes like Dandeli Drizzle, Nitro Crimson, Dune Glow, Pristine White, Pure Grey, and Daytona Grey. It is complemented by a fresh design for the 15-inch alloy wheels.

Tata Aeris: Interior

On the inside, the highlights include the three-spoke steering wheel with an illuminated logo and paddle shifters in automatic variants. A fully digital screen plays the role of the instrument cluster, complemented by a free-floating 10.25-inch infotainment screen in the centre. Right below the screen, the car has buttons for basic controls on the car, along with rotary knobs. All of this is brought together by leatherette seats and the use of soft-touch materials.

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Tata Aeris: Features

The car comes packed with features like Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, ventilated seats, dual wireless phone chargers, and more. For safety, the car gets six airbags, high-beam alert, ESP, TPMS, hill hold control, blind view monitoring, roll-over mitigation, corner stability control, a 360-degree camera setup, and a built-in dashcam recorder.

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Tata Aeris: Powertrain

Tata Aeris is powered by a 1.2-litre NA petrol engine producing 86 hp of power and 113 Nm of peak torque. It gets the option of the brand's i-CNG powertrain with manual and automatic transmission. The CNG version gets a 70-litre capacity with the twin-cylinder design aimed at offering more usable boot space. In this case, 419 litres.