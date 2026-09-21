Tata Aeris Set For Launch On September 25, To Rival Dzire, Aura, Amaze: Teaser Out

With Tata Motors confirming the Aeris name for its upcoming compact sedan on social media, the company appears to be gearing up for a significant update in its entry-level sedan lineup. Expected to replace the Tigor, the first teaser suggests that the Aeris will be far more than a routine facelift, featuring a sharper exterior design and a more modern cabin. While technical details remain under wraps, the new sedan is likely to arrive with an expanded feature list as Tata looks to strengthen its position in the compact sedan segment.

What Does New Teaser Suggest: Tata Aeris

The latest teaser from Tata Motors reveals several key details about its upcoming compact sedan, which will be called Aeris. Positioned around the campaign tagline, "Break the Mould", the teaser carries the message, "Boring is made to fit the mould. We'd rather crack it open," hinting at a substantial rework of the sedan rather than a routine update.

Tata has also confirmed September 25, 2026, as the unveiling date, with a price announcement likely to follow soon after as the automaker looks to capitalize on festive season demand. The teaser further previews a new muted indigo exterior shade, while the overall styling suggests a heavily revised design and a more premium positioning compared to the outgoing model.

What Do We Know So Far: Tata Aeris

Based on the patent drawings, the upcoming Tata Aeris is expected to borrow several styling elements from the recently updated Tiago. The compact sedan could feature a redesigned front end with a slimmer grille, revised bumper, LED headlamps and daytime running lights, while retaining Tata's notchback-inspired silhouette. New alloy wheels and updated features are also likely, although the existing petrol and CNG powertrain options are expected to carry forward.

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Tata Aeris: What To Expect - Feature Updates

The interior of the Tata Aeris is likely to receive a noticeable refresh, potentially featuring a redesigned dashboard, a larger freestanding touchscreen and a fully digital instrument cluster similar to the updated Tiago. Features such as a wireless charger, automatic climate control, cruise control and wireless smartphone connectivity could also be offered. On the safety front, Tata may equip the sedan with six airbags as standard, along with features like ESC, TPMS, a 360-degree camera and hill-hold assist to strengthen its appeal in the segment.

Tata Tigor Sales: Competition Check

Despite its strong push in SUVs, Tata Motors has struggled to gain ground in the compact sedan segment. The Tigor sold 862 units in August 2026, taking its total sales over the past 12 months to nearly 11,000 units. However, it continues to trail rivals such as the Maruti Suzuki Dzire and Hyundai Aura by a significant margin.

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To revive interest in the segment, Tata is reportedly working on a major update for the sedan. An electric version of Tata Aeris could also follow, building on the Tigor EV's contribution to overall sales. The Tata Aeris is expected to be priced between Rs 6 lakh and Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom).