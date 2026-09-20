Tata Aeris Is What Tigor Facelift Could Be Named: What We Know So Far

Tata Motors has rolled out a series of facelifts and updates across its portfolio to strengthen its position in key segments. While the automaker has found considerable success in the SUV space, the compact sedan segment remains a challenge. That could soon change, as recent media reports and patent filings suggest a significant update for the Tigor, which may also be renamed. Under Tata Cars' new brand identity, the sedan is expected to be rebranded as the Aeries and could take on rivals such as the Maruti Suzuki Dzire and Hyundai Aura.

According to a report by CarDekho citing industry sources, Tata Motors is expected to rename the Tigor as the Tata Aeris, with the updated sedan set to replace the current model in the company's lineup. Given Tata's growing focus on EVs, an electric version, potentially badged as the Aeris.ev, could also be introduced at a later stage. The term Aeris is derived from Latin and translates to "of the air."

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Tata Aeris: What To Expect - Design Changes

Based on the patent drawings, the upcoming Tata Aeris is expected to borrow several styling elements from the recently updated Tiago. The compact sedan could feature a redesigned front end with a slimmer grille, revised bumper, LED headlamps and daytime running lights, while retaining Tata's notchback-inspired silhouette. New alloy wheels and updated features are also likely, although the existing petrol and CNG powertrain options are expected to carry forward.

Tata Aeris: What To Expect - Feature Updates

The interior of the Tata Aeris is likely to receive a noticeable refresh, potentially featuring a redesigned dashboard, a larger freestanding touchscreen and a fully digital instrument cluster similar to the updated Tiago. Features such as a wireless charger, automatic climate control, cruise control and wireless smartphone connectivity could also be offered. On the safety front, Tata may equip the sedan with six airbags as standard, along with features like ESC, TPMS, a 360-degree camera and hill-hold assist to strengthen its appeal in the segment.

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Tata Tigor Sales: Aeris May Flip The Game

Despite its strong push in SUVs, Tata Motors has struggled to gain ground in the compact sedan segment. The Tigor sold 862 units in August 2026, taking its total sales over the past 12 months to nearly 11,000 units. However, it continues to trail rivals such as the Maruti Suzuki Dzire and Hyundai Aura by a significant margin.

To revive interest in the segment, Tata is reportedly working on a major update for the sedan. An electric version of Tata Aeris could also follow, building on the Tigor EV's contribution to overall sales. The Tata Aeris is expected to be priced between Rs 6 lakh and Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom).

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