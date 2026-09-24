Tata Aeris Leaked Ahead Of September 25 Launch; Interior Revealed - Video

With the launch of the Tata Aeris just around the corner, the upcoming Tigor-based sedan has started reaching dealerships across the country, offering the clearest look yet at the production-ready model. Days after Tata Motors teased the Aeris on social media and revealed its redesigned cabin, fresh videos and images from dealerships have surfaced online, showcasing both the exterior and interior in greater detail.

The footage reveals a cabin that appears to draw inspiration from the latest Tiago, featuring a revised dashboard layout and additional equipment. With its market debut scheduled for September 25, expectations are high as Tata prepares to introduce the most comprehensive update to its compact sedan in years.

The videos circulating on social media don't seem to showcase top variants of the Tata Aeris. What's confirmed though, are several styling elements borrowed from the recently updated Tiago. The compact sedan features a redesigned front end with a slimmer grille, revised bumper, LED headlamps and daytime running lights, while retaining Tata's notchback-inspired silhouette. New alloy wheels and updated features are also part of the package.

The interior of the Tata Aeris has received a noticeable refresh, featuring a redesigned dashboard, a freestanding touchscreen and a fully digital instrument cluster similar to the updated Tiago. Features such as a wireless charger, cruise control and wireless smartphone connectivity could be seen. On the safety front, Tata may equip the sedan with six airbags as standard, along with features like ESC, TPMS, a 360-degree camera and hill-hold assist to strengthen its appeal in the segment.

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Adding to the confirmed list of features, the teaser shared by Tata Motors showcases several key cabin upgrades, including automatic climate control, a two-spoke multifunction steering wheel, a dual-tone dashboard and a light-coloured interior theme. The teaser also indicates that the sedan will continue with a manual inside rear-view mirror.

While Tata Motors is yet to reveal the complete technical details, the Aeris is expected to retain the powertrain options currently offered with the Tigor. This means the sedan could continue with a 1.2-litre petrol engine paired with either a five-speed manual or AMT gearbox, alongside a CNG variant with manual and AMT choices. Reports also suggest an all-electric version could join the lineup at a later stage, although Tata has not officially confirmed its launch timeline or specifications.

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Despite its strong push in SUVs, Tata Motors has struggled to gain ground in the compact sedan segment. The Tigor sold 862 units in August 2026, taking its total sales over the past 12 months to nearly 11,000 units. However, it continues to trail rivals such as the Maruti Suzuki Dzire and Hyundai Aura by a significant margin.

To revive interest in the segment, Tata is reportedly working on a major update for the sedan. An electric version of Tata Aeris could also follow, building on the Tigor EV's contribution to overall sales. The Tata Aeris is expected to be priced between Rs 6 lakh and Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom).