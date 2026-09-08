Kia Sorento Or Toyota Fortuner? Which 7-Seater SUV Suits You Better

Few SUVs have enjoyed the kind of staying power in India that the Toyota Fortuner has over the last 17 years. Since its launch in 2009, the Fortuner has built a reputation around its ladder-frame construction, strong diesel engines, off-road ability and long-term reliability. It has remained the default choice for buyers looking for a large, imposing SUV, a status reinforced by its popularity among business owners, politicians and enthusiasts alike. Despite the arrival of several rivals over the years, few have managed to seriously challenge its dominance.

Now, Kia is making its play. Enter the Sorento, a three-row SUV that approaches the segment from a very different angle. Unlike the rugged, body-on-frame Fortuner, the Sorento focuses on comfort, technology and everyday usability. But does that make it a true rival to Toyota's long-standing bestseller, or is it targeting a different kind of buyer altogether?

Toyota Fortuner vs Kia Sorento: Price Factor

Price is one area where the Kia Sorento could attract buyers who may have otherwise considered the Toyota Fortuner. The Sorento range starts at Rs 27.99 lakh and extends up to Rs 40.19 lakh (ex-showroom), with both diesel and strong-hybrid powertrain options on offer. In comparison, the Fortuner is priced from Rs 34.76 lakh for the base petrol automatic variant and goes up to Rs 50.46 lakh for the GR-S 4x4 diesel.

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Even the Fortuner's mild-hybrid Neo Drive variant starts at Rs 43.12 lakh, placing it above the top-end Sorento. As a result, the Kia offers a broader set of features, hybrid technology and a three-row SUV package at a significantly lower entry and top-end price point than Toyota Fortuner.

Kia Sorento

Toyota Fortuner vs Kia Sorento: Powertrain

The Kia Sorento and Toyota Fortuner cater to different priorities when it comes to powertrains. The Sorento's 1.6-litre turbo-petrol strong hybrid combines a 180 hp petrol engine with a 65 hp electric motor, alongside a 2.2-litre diesel producing 193 hp and 442 Nm. Buyers can choose between front-wheel drive and all-wheel drive across the range.

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The Fortuner, on the other hand, sticks to larger-capacity engines, starting with a 2.7-litre petrol unit producing up to 166 hp and 245 Nm, while its 2.8-litre diesel develops up to 204 hp and 500 Nm in automatic form. Toyota also offers a 48V mild-hybrid version of the diesel engine.

Toyota Fortuner

While the Fortuner holds the edge in outright torque and retains the option of a traditional 4WD setup geared towards off-road use, the Sorento counters with strong-hybrid technology, better fuel-efficiency potential and a more modern range of powertrain choices.

Toyota Fortuner vs Kia Sorento: Size Matters

The Sorento is slightly longer (4,815 mm vs 4,795 mm), wider (1,900 mm vs 1,855 mm) and has a significantly longer wheelbase (2,815 mm vs 2,745 mm), which should translate into more cabin and third-row space.

The Fortuner, meanwhile, is taller at 1,835 mm compared to the Sorento's 1,785 mm and offers higher ground clearance at 225 mm versus 208 mm.

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The Sorento also gets larger wheel options, ranging from 18-inch to 19-inch alloys, while the Fortuner is available with 17-inch and 18-inch wheels.

Toyota Fortuner vs Kia Sorento: All-Wheel-Drive Capabilities

The Toyota Fortuner and Kia Sorento may both offer all-wheel-drive capability, but they are built for different kinds of driving. The Fortuner remains the more capable off-roader thanks to its ladder-frame chassis, selectable 4WD system with low-range gearing, locking rear differential, 225 mm ground clearance, and features such as hill-start assist, downhill assist, and active traction control.

Toyota Fortuner Cabin Layout

The Sorento's AWD system is designed more for improving traction on slippery roads and light trails, offering terrain modes for snow, mud and sand. However, it lacks hardcore off-road hardware such as low-range gearing and locking differentials. Where the Kia is expected to score is on-road comfort and highway manners. Its monocoque platform should deliver better ride quality, reduced body roll and a more car-like driving experience, while the Fortuner's body-on-frame construction prioritises durability and off-road ability over outright comfort.

Toyota Fortuner vs Kia Sorento: Features Compared

When it comes to features, the Kia Sorento has a clear advantage over the Toyota Fortuner. While the Fortuner offers essentials such as ventilated front seats, dual-zone climate control, power-adjustable front seats, an 8.0-inch touchscreen, JBL audio, a powered tailgate and select convenience features depending on the variant, its cabin technology now feels dated compared to newer rivals.

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The Sorento, in contrast, comes equipped with twin 12.3-inch displays, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a 12-speaker Bose sound system, panoramic sunroof, head-up display, digital rear-view mirror, powered front seats with memory and relaxation functions, ventilated seats for the first and second rows, wireless charging, 360-degree cameras and Level 2+ ADAS with 30 driver-assistance functions.

Kia Sorento Interior

Sorento is available in both six- and seven-seat layouts. Compared to the Sorento and other newer rivals, the Fortuner's cabin feels dated. It misses out on features such as a panoramic sunroof, comprehensive ADAS, while its dashboard design and extensive use of hard plastics make it feel more utilitarian.

Toyota Fortuner vs Kia Sorento: NDTV AutoMate Verdict

The arrival of the Sorento opens up a new space for Kia in India, positioning the brand above the Seltos and targeting buyers looking to upgrade from SUVs such as the Hyundai Creta, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, and even the Mahindra XUV700. With its strong-hybrid option, extensive feature list and focus on comfort, the Sorento is likely to appeal to large families prioritising technology and everyday usability.

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The Fortuner, meanwhile, continues to target a different audience. Its appeal lies in its ladder-frame construction, diesel powertrains, proven durability, and genuine 4x4 capability. Even though both are three-row SUVs, the overlap between their buyer bases may be smaller than expected.

The Sorento focuses on refinement, efficiency and features, while the Fortuner continues to trade on its rugged, purpose-built image. In that sense, Kia is not so much taking on the Fortuner directly as it is offering an alternative interpretation of what a large family SUV can be.

