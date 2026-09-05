Kia Sorento Variant Breakdown: Which One Should You Buy?

The Kia Sorento has been launched in India at a starting price of Rs 27.99 lakh (ex-showroom). It is offered in HTE, HTK, and HTX trims, with optional packs and Black Line versions adding more equipment. Here we take a look at the feature set offered by the different trim levels of the brand's flagship SUV.

Kia Sorento HTE: The Entry Variant

The Kia Sorento HTE is the starting point in the line-up, but it comes with a reasonably broad equipment list for a premium three-row SUV. Exterior highlights include 18-inch alloy wheels, LED headlamps, LED daytime-running lights, LED tail-lamps, roof rails and an integrated rear spoiler.

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The cabin gets a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment display, a 4.2-inch colour TFT multi-information display, six speakers and wireless smartphone charging. Kia also provides USB Type-C charging ports for passengers in all three rows, making the feature useful for larger families travelling together.

Convenience features include dual-zone automatic climate control, a 10-way power-adjustable driver's seat, six-way powered adjustment for the front passenger seat, cruise control and a panoramic sunroof.

Safety equipment includes multiple airbags, tyre-pressure monitoring, front and rear parking sensors, a reversing camera and core electronic safety systems. The HTE is best suited to buyers who want the Sorento's seven-seat layout, road presence and essential comforts without prioritising premium audio, advanced cameras or ADAS.

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Kia Sorento HTK: The Value Choice

The Sorento HTK makes a substantial step up in cabin technology and convenience. It gets 19-inch alloy wheels, a curved dashboard display made up of twin 12.3-inch screens, a 12-speaker Bose sound system and a 360-degree camera system.

The front seats gain ventilation, while the front passenger seat receives eight-way power adjustment. The HTK also adds 64-colour ambient lighting and can be configured with captain seats in the six-seat layout.

The standard HTK does not include the full ADAS suite. Buyers looking for driver-assistance features should consider the HTK(A) package, which brings Level 2 ADAS. The system includes forward-collision warning and avoidance assistance, lane-keeping and lane-following assistance, blind-spot collision avoidance, rear cross-traffic assistance, and smart cruise control with stop-and-go support.

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The HTK(A) Black Line variant adds blacked-out exterior elements and alloy wheels for buyers who prefer a darker appearance. It is a cosmetic option rather than a mechanical upgrade.

Kia Sorento HTX AWD: The Fully Loaded Option

The HTX AWD sits at the top of the Sorento range and is aimed at buyers seeking the broadest feature set. It gets a black-and-olive-brown interior, dual 12.3-inch curved displays, built-in navigation, a digital key, a digital inside rear-view mirror, and a head-up display.

The top variant also brings Kia's generative-AI assistant, driver-seat and outside-mirror memory functions, front relaxation seats and ventilated second-row seats. Other additions include a 220V power outlet, front and rear dash cams, remote smart parking assist and a smart power tailgate.

The key mechanical distinction is all-wheel drive, paired with Snow, Mud and Sand terrain modes. This does not make the Sorento a dedicated off-road SUV, but it can provide added traction in rain, loose surfaces and uneven terrain.

The range-topping HTX(A) AWD adds a Level 2+ ADAS package with up to 30 driver-assistance features. These include Highway Driving Assist, navigation-based smart cruise control, evasive steering assistance, and additional lane-change assistance functions. It also gets a 10-airbag safety package.

Kia Sorento: Prices

Which Kia Sorento Should You Buy?

The HTK is the version to consider first because it brings most of the equipment that makes the Kia Sorento feel premium. The HTK(A) is the better pick if ADAS is important. The HTX AWD is justified for buyers who regularly travel long distances, want the additional confidence of AWD, or simply prefer the complete feature package.