Kia Sorento India-Launch Tomorrow: What To Expect

Kia India is set to enter a new segment with the launch of the Sorento, its first hybrid SUV for the Indian market. Scheduled to debut on September 4, the Sorento will expand Kia's SUV portfolio with a hybrid powertrain and a feature-rich package. From its powertrain options and key features to expected pricing and positioning, here's everything you need to know about the upcoming Kia Sorento.

Kia Sorento Powertrain:

The Kia Sorento will be available with both hybrid and diesel powertrain options. The headline offering is a 1.6-litre turbo-petrol strong hybrid that produces 238 hp and 380 Nm, making the Sorento Kia India's first hybrid SUV with the option of all-wheel drive. Buyers can also opt for a 2.2-litre diesel engine that develops 202 hp and 441 Nm of torque.

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Both engines are paired with automatic transmissions, while select variants are expected to feature all-wheel drive and dedicated terrain modes.

Kia Sorento Features:

The Kia Sorento is expected to be offered in both six- and seven-seat configurations, broadening its appeal to family SUV buyers. Inside, the SUV is set to feature a curved panoramic display housing twin 12.3-inch screens, along with a rotary gear selector, touch-sensitive climate controls, panoramic sunroof, wireless charging, ambient lighting, powered driver's seat, premium upholstery and a Bose audio system.

Comfort features are expected to include ventilated front and second-row seats, while safety and driver assistance technology will be led by Level 2 ADAS. A key highlight of the India-spec Sorento will be Kia's new AI Assistant powered by Live Generative AI, making it the first model globally to debut the technology.

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The system is designed to enable more natural voice interactions, allowing occupants to access information and control vehicle functions using conversational commands. With this feature set, the Sorento is poised to become Kia's flagship SUV offering in India.

Kia Sorento Design:

The Sorento brings Kia's latest SUV design language to India and will be positioned above the Seltos in the brand's portfolio. Measuring 4,815 mm in length, 1,900 mm in width and with a 2,815 mm wheelbase, the SUV is expected to be offered in both six- and seven-seat configurations. Images released by Kia indicate a few India-specific changes compared to the global model, including a different alloy wheel design, added chrome detailing on the grille and a revised front bumper. The Sorento retains its upright SUV proportions and road presence, aligning with its positioning as Kia's flagship SUV in India.

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Kia Sorento Launch And Expected Price

The Kia Sorento is scheduled to launch in India on September 4, 2026, with local assembly under way at Kia's Anantapur manufacturing facility. The three-row SUV is expected to be priced from around Rs 40 lakh (ex-showroom), positioning it in the premium SUV space.

Once launched, the Sorento will rival models such as the Volkswagen Tayron, Toyota Fortuner, Skoda Kodiaq, MG Majestor and Jeep Meridian, while also introducing Kia's first hybrid SUV offering to the Indian market.