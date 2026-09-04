Kia Sorento Launched At Rs 27.99 Lakh: Diesel, Hybrid, AWD On Offer

Kia has launched the new Sorento SUV in India at a starting price of Rs 27.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The SUV is positioned above the Seltos and is the flagship ICE SUV of the South Korean automaker in the Indian market. It stands against models like Toyota Fortuner, Skoda Kodiaq, Jeep Meridian and Volkswagen Tayron.

Kia Sorento: Dimensions, Design

The Kia Sorento measures 4,815mm in length, 1,900mm in width and 1,785mm in height, with a 2,815mm wheelbase (claimed to be the longest and widest in its segment). All of this is complemented by an upright stance with vertically oriented headlamps and DRLs. It is paired with the tiger-nose grille. The SUV also offers a boxy design with 18-inch alloy wheels and the rear end mimicking the front with vertically oriented tail lamps. The brand is offering 8 paint scheme options for the SUV, with the option of an all-black version.

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Kia Sorento: Variant-Wise Prices

Kia Sorento: Interior, Features

The SUV's cabin follows a premium technology-led approach. Depending on the variant, it gets a 12.3-inch infotainment screen with either a 4-inch instrument cluster or a matching 12.3-inch digital display. Higher variants receive Kia's full CCNC navigation system, Kia Connect 2.0, over-the-air updates, a digital key, a head-up display, and a generative-AI assistant. It is complemented by two distinct interior themes.

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The equipment list also includes ventilated first- and second-row seats, relaxation seats, a 10-way electric driver's seat, four-way power adjustment for the front passenger seat, a panoramic sunroof, ambient lighting, a powered tailgate, and a 12-speaker Bose audio system. The second row also gets ventilated seats and the option to recline and slide with the captain seats.

It gets a three-row layout to accommodate seven occupants, with remote second-row folding, ISOFIX mounts in the second and third rows, and a range of comfort features for family use. The brand is also offering the option of a six-seat layout.

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Kia Sorento: Safety

Safety equipment includes seven airbags and a 26-feature safety package, while higher versions receive ten airbags and up to 28 standard safety features. The top specification adds Level 2+ ADAS with a 30-feature suite, surround-view and blind-view monitors, remote parking assistance, a digital inside rear-view mirror, a front-and-rear dashcam and multi-collision braking.

All of the above mentioned featured are divided among HTE, HTK and HTX trims, with six- and seven-seat configurations depending on the variant.

Kia Sorento: Powertrain

The Sorento is Kia India's first model to offer a strong-hybrid powertrain and all-wheel drive. It also offers a diesel engine. The hybrid version uses a 1.6-litre petrol engine paired with an electric motor. The engine produces 180 hp, and the electric motor adds 65 hp, with a combined output of 238 hp. The hybrid powertrain develops 265 Nm of torque and is offered with all-wheel drive.

The diesel version gets a 2.2-litre engine producing 193 hp and 442 Nm of torque. It will be available with front-wheel drive on lower versions, while the higher HTX grade comes with all-wheel drive as standard. The driver experience can be adjusted using various drive modes and terrain modes.