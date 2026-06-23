Toyota Fortuner Drives Through Jhelum River, Showing What Tourists Shouldn't Do: Video

The internet is full of videos showing tourists driving their vehicles into water bodies. These incidents usually end with the car getting stuck somewhere it should never have entered in the first place, or with authorities stepping in. In one such recent example, a video circulating on social media shows a tourist driving a Toyota Fortuner through a river. Fortunately, this one ends without any disaster.

What Happened?

The short clip begins with the Toyota Fortuner driving through the riverbed, moving steadily through the water. At first glance, the SUV seems capable enough to handle the terrain, but the bigger question is why the driver entered the river in the first place.

There does not appear to be any visible necessity for the crossing, which makes the act look more like an unnecessary risk than a practical move. While the vehicle eventually emerges without any trouble, the video has already drawn attention for all the wrong reasons.

Also Read: Made-In-India Renault Duster Goes Global, 750 Cars Shipped To Africa

No Disaster, But A Bad Example

Fortunately, this particular incident did not end in a breakdown or rescue operation. The Fortuner managed to exit the river safely, avoiding what could have easily become an embarrassing or costly situation.

Still, the clip serves as a reminder that just because an SUV can handle water wading does not mean it should be driven through rivers casually. Vehicles may have the capability, but river crossings depend on conditions, depth, terrain, and safety precautions.

Also Read: BMW Z4 In Spotlight After Mumbai Crash: How Fast Is The Convertible Sports Car?

Why Such Videos Matter

Videos like this often go viral because they show a popular SUV tackling a challenging environment. But they also highlight a growing problem of tourists taking unnecessary risks for attention, content, or thrill-seeking.

In scenic locations, such behaviour can disturb natural surroundings and create unsafe situations for both the driver and other visitors. It is always better to respect local conditions and avoid entering water bodies unless there is a legitimate and safe reason to do so.

Previously, there have been incidents in the past where tourists disturbed the biodiversity by driving their vehicles in places like lakes in Ladakh. Another incident highlighted the aforementioned risks when a tourist who drove his Toyota Fortuner drove his SUV into the ocean and got stuck, ending up with vehicle damage.

Toyota Fortuner

Toyota Fortuner is known for its reliability and off-road capabilities. With all of this, the SUV is a popular choice among buyers who want a dominating road presence. It is currently sold at a starting price of Rs 34.76 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Toyota Fortuner continues to come with two engine options. The petrol version gets a 2.7-litre engine producing 166 hp, paired with an automatic gearbox only. The diesel variants use a 2.8-litre unit making 204 hp, available with either a manual or automatic transmission. Toyota also offers a 48V mild-hybrid system with the diesel engine. Four-wheel drive (4WD) is available exclusively on diesel variants.